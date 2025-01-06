Kadant Named To Newsweek’S List Of America’S Greenest Companies 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced today it was named one of "America's Greenest Companies 2025" by Newsweek magazine. The award recognizes 500 companies committed to environmental resource preservation.

“It is an honor to receive an award that recognizes our commitment to Sustainable Industrial Processing®,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant.“Providing customers with solutions for greater resource efficiency is central to our value proposition. Driving sustainability through innovation has allowed Kadant to deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders.”

The ranking is determined through an analysis of data from both public and private companies operating in the U.S. More information is available at newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greenest-companies-2025 .

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our customers, products, operations, and markets. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

