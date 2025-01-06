Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, (NYSE: GBCI) will report fourth quarter results after the closes on January 23, 2025. A call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT) Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706