Umoja Biopharma To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), the clinical-stage leader of in vivo cell therapies that aim to realize the full reach and promise of CAR T cells, today announced that the Company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference taking place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.
Presentation Date/Time : Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. PT
Presentation Location : Golden Gate (32nd Floor) The Westin
Presenting Speaker : Andrew Scharenberg, M.D, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer
About Umoja Biopharma
Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop in vivo cell therapies that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja's VivoVecTM in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient's own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company's state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit .
Investors
Grace Kim, PhD
Head of Investor Relations
...
Media
Matt Wright
Real Chemistry
...
MENAFN06012025004107003653ID1109060909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.