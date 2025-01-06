Kyverna Therapeutics To Present At The 43Rd Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyverna Therapeutics, (Kyverna,

NASDAQ: KYTX ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, announced that the Company will participate at the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. Warner Biddle, Chief Executive Officer of Kyverna, will present its 2025 strategic priorities and key milestones during a presentation

on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. PST.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Kyverna website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the conference.



About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX ) is a patient-centered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases.

Our lead CAR T-cell therapy candidate, KYV-101, is advancing through clinical development with sponsored clinical trials across two broad areas of autoimmune disease: rheumatology and neurology, including Phase 2 trials for stiff-person syndrome, multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis, a Phase 1/2 trial for systemic sclerosis, and two ongoing multi-center Phase 1/2 trials in the United States and Germany for patients with lupus nephritis.

Kyverna's pipeline includes next-generation CAR T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats with properties intended to be well suited for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases.

For more information, please visit .



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those related to: Kyverna's participation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

and the expected discussion of Kyverna's strategic priorities and key anticipated milestones and Kyverna's ongoing clinical trials. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Kyverna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that Kyverna has filed or may subsequently file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Kyverna's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Kyverna specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



