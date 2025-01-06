Lam Research Corporation Announces December Quarter Financial Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX ) today announced that the company will host its quarterly call and webcast on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time).

Webcast: To access the webcast, visit the Investors section of Lam's website at

and click on the Investors/Investors

Overview/Events & Presentations section to view the details.



Replay Information: A webcast replay will be available on the Lam Research website approximately

three hours after the conference call concludes.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX ) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at

(LRCX).

IR Contact:



Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

[email protected]

Source:

Lam Research Corporation, (Nasdaq: LRCX )

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

