F&G Annuities & Life Prices Junior Subordinated Notes Offering

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, (NYSE:

FG ) ("F&G") today announced that it priced a of $375 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.300% junior subordinated notes due 2065 (the "notes"). The offering is expected to close on January 13, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

F&G intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase, redemption or repayment at maturity of outstanding indebtedness.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the notes.

The public offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented) that F&G has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of the registration statement may be accessed through the SEC's website at . A copy of the prospectus (as supplemented), when available, may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 or by emailing [email protected] , BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, toll-free at 1-866-718-1649 and RBC Capital Markets, LLC toll-free at 1-866-375-6829.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About F&G

F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not historical facts, as well as statements that address activities, events, or developments that F&G anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as the anticipated timing and closing of the offering of the notes, the use of net proceeds from the offering of the notes and other such matters. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "project," "seek," "outlook," "future," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can have," "likely" and similar terms. Forward-looking statements include statements based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond F&G's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include the risks and uncertainties described in F&G's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as amended, F&G's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and the other reports and filings F&G makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. F&G disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Contact:

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

SVP of Investor & External Relations

515.330.3307

[email protected]

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.

