(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (“Applied Therapeutics” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: APLT) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Applied Therapeutics securities between January 3, 2024 and December 2, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/APLT .

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the New Drug Application (NDA) for govorestat contained deficiencies that would preclude FDA approval; (2) the clinical data submitted in support of the NDA was insufficient to demonstrate efficacy or safety; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's prior positive statements regarding the likelihood of govorestat's approval were materially false and misleading; and (4) as a result, Applied Therapeutics' public statements were materially false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: . or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Applied Therapeutics you have until February 18, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...