Waldencast Announces Participation In The ICR Conference 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the“Company”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced that the Company will participate in investor meetings and host a presentation at the ICR 2025 being held at The Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida on January 13, 2025.

Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Manuel Manfredi, Chief Officer, will give the presentation on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on the company's website at .

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast's ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast's vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand's distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: .

Contacts

Investors

ICR

Allison Malkin

...

Media

ICR

Brittney Fraser/Alecia Pulman

...