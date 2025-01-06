Lifecore Biomedical To Participate At 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHASKA, Minn., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, (NASDAQ: LFCR ) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. The will take place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

Details regarding Lifecore's participation are as follows:

43 rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Details: Lifecore management, including Paul Josephs, chief executive officer, and Ryan Lake, chief financial officer, will participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: January 13-16, 2025

Location: San Francisco, California

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR ) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore's website at .

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (Investors) 415-675-7401 ... Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 ... Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Lifecore Biomedical 952-368-6244 ...