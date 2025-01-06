Everquote To Present At The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conference:

27th Annual Needham Growth

Date: Wednesday, January 15th, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at .

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Investor Relations Contact

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

(415) 489-2193