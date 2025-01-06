Who Could Be The Next Canada Prime Minister After Justin Trudeau Resigns? Pierre Poilievre Emerging As Front-Runner

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau on January 6, 2025, officially announced he will resign, following months of turmoil, declining approval ratings, and increasing internal party division. Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015, stated that he will step down once the Liberal Party elects a new leader. The leadership race for his successor will be a "robust, nationwide competitive process," as Trudeau explained.

Canada's upcoming election

Canada's next federal election is scheduled to take place on or before October 20, 2025. In this election, the party that secures the most seats in the House of Commons will form the government, with the leader of that party becoming the next prime minister.

Who could be the next Canada Prime Minister after Justin Trudeau resigns?

Trudeau 's decision to resign has intensified speculation on who will succeed him as the leader of Canada, especially as the Liberal Party prepares for a leadership transition.

Pierre Poilievre: The leading contender

According to betting market, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is currently the front-runner to replace Trudeau as Canada's next prime minister. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market that correctly forecasted Donald Trump's 2024 victory, has given Poilievre a 92 percent chance of becoming Canada's next leader after the upcoming election.

Poilievre's popularity has surged in recent months, making him the favorite to lead Canada following Trudeau's resignation and the impending leadership contest within the Liberal Party.

Other potential candidates

While Poilievre leads the prediction markets, other figures are also being considered as potential candidates to succeed Trudeau.

Chrystia Freeland, who resigned as finance minister from Trudeau's Cabinet in December 2024, is viewed as a possible contender to replace him as the leader of the Liberal Party. However, Polymarket has given Freeland a relatively low 5 percent chance of becoming the next prime minister.