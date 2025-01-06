(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Latonya Linton

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The will be providing close to $1billion to establish cold storage facilities to benefit farmers across the island this year. The is among initiatives to boost agricultural production, which were announced by prime minister, Andrew Holness, during his 2025 New Year's Day message on January 1.

He informed that of agriculture, fisheries and mining, Floyd Green, has been tasked to develop a plan to increase production of the most consumed staples and proteins such as potato, red peas, onion, cabbage, carrot, tilapia and goats.

“This will be good for the farmers, consumers, and the country as we could potentially save foreign exchange on the items we substitute with competitive local output,” he said.

Dr Holness noted further that the Southern Plains Agricultural Development Programme, which will irrigate 1,400 acres of land between Clarendon and St. Catherine, will be commissioned into service this year.

“The Essex Valley Irrigation Scheme between Manchester and St. Elizabeth will bring on stream another 2,600 acres,” he said.

The prime minister announced that ground will be broken for the Pedro Plains Irrigation Scheme, which will provide irrigation for a further 6,000 acres of land.

He noted that the project, which will be the largest irrigation programme in Jamaica's history“will take water from the Black River to our most arable agricultural areas.”

The government will also be supporting farmers with a programme of mechanisation and technology integration.

“Growing and building resilience in the agricultural sector is an important strategy for our food security and limiting the impact of food inflation,” Dr Holness said.

The post Jamaica to provide significant investments in agriculture this year appeared first on Caribbean News Global .