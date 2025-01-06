Fallen Patriots Announces Its Inaugural Palm Beach Gala Hosted By CBIZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Popular New York City gala branches out to Palm Beach

- David Y. Kim

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation will hold its first-ever Inaugural Palm Beach Gala hosted by CBIZ on March 7, 2025, at the prestigious Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach after four successful galas in New York City. This event promises to be an extraordinary evening of tribute, hope, and community support for military families who have made the ultimate sacrifice while illuminating the critical mission of supporting children who have lost a parent in military service.

The event commences at 6 p.m. with the cocktail reception, where distinguished guests will join co-chairs Matt and Jill Schecter to celebrate the resilience of military families and provide support through educational scholarships to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty. These scholarships cover the gap in government benefits to help facilitate debt-free graduation and upward mobility.

Founded by CEO David Y. Kim and his wife Cynthia Kim in 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided over $70 million in scholarships to over 3,500 military children from all branches of our armed forces who lost a parent. This ensures that the children of America's servicemen and women can pursue higher education without the stress of a financial burden. The organization also provides professional development opportunities through internships, full-time job placements, and career training, ensuring upward mobility for Gold Star children who have experienced loss.

“Recreating the New York City gala in Palm Beach allows us to foster new connections and expand our mission of honoring the sacrifice of fallen service members. By providing scholarships and educational counseling to their children, we can ensure their legacy lives on while giving these families the support they deserve,” said founder and CEO David Y. Kim.“We are thankful for the sponsors who champion our mission and for the new and existing local connections and supporters who help expand our impact.”

According to the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, Florida has the third largest veteran population in the nation and is the second largest state of Gold Star families in need, making the CFP mission one that hits close to home.

Dinner sponsors for the Inaugural Palm Beach Gala for Fallen Patriots hosted by CBIZ include Citadel, Citadel Securities, and Griffin Catalyst. Attendees will enjoy an exquisite dinner, guest speakers, live auction, surprise entertainment, and plenty of opportunities for meaningful engagement and sponsorship.

The Inaugural Palm Beach Gala hosted by CBIZ is sure to attract notable guests. The host committee includes partner and vice-chairman of the Florida Panthers NHL team Doug Cifu and his wife Melissa, founder and managing partner of Shield Capital, Phillip Bilden and his wife Dr. Patricia Bilden.

Although America is not currently at war, the children of fallen military service members continue to battle significant educational challenges. The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation (CFP) anticipates a substantial funding gap of $300 million over the next two decades, with an urgent need for $150 million in the next four years. This critical support is essential for Gold Star children who are now reaching college age, helping to cover the difference between available government assistance and the true expenses of higher education.

To learn more about Fallen Patriots or sponsorship opportunities, please email .... Tickets and additional event information can be found online at

Julie Khanna

Khanna Connections

+1 561-603-0557

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.