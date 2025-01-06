Russia Says Downed 8 US-Supplied ATACMS Missiles
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
MOSCOW - Russia said on Saturday it had shot down eight US-supplied ATACMS missiles, whose use Moscow has warned could spark a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on central Kyiv.
ATACMS missiles have a maximum range of 190 miles according to publicly available data.
"Air defence systems downed eight ATACMS US-made missiles and 72 drones," the Russian defence forces told news agencies without specifying whether there were any casualties or damage.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden's administration has supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine which can penetrate inside Russia, provoking retaliation from Moscow which has responded with its new hypersonic missile.
MENAFN06012025000028011005ID1109060298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.