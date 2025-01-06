Russia Says Downed 8 US-Supplied ATACMS Missiles

This handout photo taken on May 25, 2022 and provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry in Seoul shows a US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile from an undisclosed location on South Korea’s east coast during a live-fire exercise aimed to counter North Korea’s missile test (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) MOSCOW - Russia said on Saturday it had shot down eight US-supplied ATACMS missiles, whose use Moscow has warned could spark a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on central Kyiv.



ATACMS missiles have a maximum range of 190 miles according to publicly available data.

"Air defence systems downed eight ATACMS US-made missiles and 72 drones," the Russian defence forces told news agencies without specifying whether there were any casualties or damage.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden's administration has supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine which can penetrate inside Russia, provoking retaliation from Moscow which has responded with its new hypersonic missile.