Dell Technologies Leads AI PC Movement With New, Redesigned PC Portfolio

Dell AI PC portfolio boosts creativity and productivity for end users; simplifies AI for developers and IT administrators

Unified branding across Dell's PC portfolio makes it easier and faster to find the right PCs, accessories and services

Latest generation silicon from Intel®,

AMD and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. offers customers enhanced performance and expanded AI capabilities The Dell Pro AI Studio, the newest addition to the Dell AI Factory, provides the industry's most comprehensive AI PC toolkit,1

allowing developers to deploy AI applications on Dell AI PCs with simplicity and speed

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) builds on decades of PC innovation with a new, simplified portfolio featuring on-device AI for greater end-user creativity and productivity. To accelerate AI PC adoption across enterprises, Dell also provides developers and IT administrators with the tools to seamlessly build and deploy AI applications to Dell AI PCs.

New Dell branding introduces three PC categories

As the number one provider of commercial AI PCs,2

Dell expands its portfolio with new product designs, increased performance and battery life, the latest silicon innovation and AI accelerators, and industry-leading capabilities across software, management and sustainability. Dell has unified its brand across PCs, displays, services and accessories to make it even easier for customers to find the right technology solutions they need today and in the future.

"The PC is the most important personal productivity device of our lifetime and it is being transformed by AI," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. "Dell has driven PC innovation for the last 40 years and we are well positioned for this moment. Our new, streamlined portfolio of AI PCs is here to deliver the future of computing."

Unified brand and simplified choices make technology decisions easy

Buying a PC can be a complex experience, with multiple factors to consider – brands, models, form factors, performance, graphics, storage and materials. In fact, 74% of consumers walked away from technology purchases simply because they felt overwhelmed.3

Dell's new branding puts the highly trusted Dell name front and center with three PC categories:



Dell : Designed for play, school and work.

Dell Pro : Designed for professional-grade productivity. Dell Pro Max : Designed for maximum performance.

The Dell and Dell Pro product lines extend to displays, accessories and services for a consistent customer experience across the entire client portfolio.

[For gamers, Alienware continues as a leading gaming brand that's been serving PC gamers for nearly 30 years.]

Leading AI PC portfolio crafted to meet the demands of targeted use cases and workloads

Dell provides the latest silicon choices across its new portfolio while removing guesswork and complexity for end-users and businesses. New Dell AI PCs offer built-in NPU technology to deliver AI performance suited to specific workload needs. Dell builds upon its extensive Intel® lineup by adding Intel® CoreTM Ultra

(Series 2) processors, expands AMD options with AMD RyzenTM processors and continues working with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to offer customers the right devices for the right use-cases. The combined hardware, software and silicon innovations broaden powerful on-device Copilot+ PC experiences to reach more customers.

With new devices across Dell , Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max , users can:



Stay productive longer with multi-day battery life.4

Enjoy modern and professional-grade designs

wherever you work. The Dell Pro lineup is designed with durability in mind, withstanding three times as many hinge cycles, drops and bumps from regular use as competitor devices,5 while still featuring a sleek and stunning design. New thermal technology improves airflow by 20%,6 making these Dell's quietest commercial laptops ever.

Handle intensive workloads, power demanding applications, run AI

inferencing and fine tune large language models with Dell Pro Max mobile and fixed workstations packed with top performance and professional graphics. This redesigned lineup features greater performance gen-over-gen through a new, patented thermal design.

Simplify IT management and stay protected from evolving threats with the world's most secure and manageable commercial AI PCs.7 IT can now manage entire fleets of Dell Pro devices-including PCs, displays, docks and accessories-remotely. Only Dell provides this holistic device management solution,8

reducing operation costs and setup time, and increasing uptime. With Dell ProSupport Plus, IT can also maximize PC uptime with AI-driven technology, self-healing automation and assisted support when needed.

Advance sustainability initiatives and promote PC longevity with modular designs and increased use of recycled, renewable and low-emissions materials throughout the portfolio. Dell Pro and select Dell Pro Max are the world's first commercial notebooks built with a modular USB-C port.9 Initial tests show that the port is up to four times more durable and enables easier repairs.10 Enjoy best-in-screen performance

with new displays , including the world's first monitor with enhanced IPS Black featuring 3000:1 contrast ratio11

and the highest five-star TUV eye comfort certification.12

Plus, with a world's first QD-OLED monitor with AI-enhanced 3D Spatial Sound,13 these new displays build on Dell's decade of display leadership.14

"Dell's strategy to shift to simple, descriptive naming across its PC, ecosystem solutions and services portfolio brings significant value to customers amidst a complex and evolving AI PC landscape," said Pat Moorhead, President, Moor Insights & Strategy. "Alongside new silicon options from AMD, in addition to Intel and Qualcomm, and new PC designs, Dell is well positioned to offer choice and help organizations futureproof for the AI era."

Dell accelerates AI PC adoption with Dell Pro AI Studio

Businesses want to use AI models trained on their data to address specific needs and run them locally on AI PCs for better efficiency.

However, building and managing these models is challenging because hardware requirements differ across silicon vendors and CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs.

Dell is making AI development on PCs easy with the Dell Pro AI Studio, the industry's most comprehensive AI toolkit leveraging NPU technology.15 With Dell validated tools, frameworks, templates and models, developers and IT administrators can build and manage AI software with simplicity and speed, regardless of the underlying silicon. This is expected to reduce development and deployment time by as much as 75%, going from six months to as little as six weeks.16

Dell Pro AI Studio, the newest addition to the Dell AI Factory, is another example of how Dell helps enterprises right-size, implement and scale AI across various environments – from PCs to data centers. The Dell AI Factory gives customers access to the industry's broadest AI portfolio17

and an open ecosystem of technology partners to create AI applications that meet their unique needs, budgets and power requirements.

Dell transforms AI PC portfolio for anywhere productivity

Experience the future of displays

Check out the official Dell Technologies CES 2025 press kit

for more information on Dell's announcements.

Watch the Dell Technologies AI PC

webcast

Facebook ,

YouTube ,

X

and

LinkedIn .



About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.



© 2025 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, RDNA, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names contained herein are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. Certain

AMD technologies may require third-party enablement or activation. Supported features may vary by operating system. Please confirm with the system manufacturer for specific features. No technology or product can be completely secure.

