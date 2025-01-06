Experience The Future Of Displays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dell is once again raising the bar with innovative new PC monitors that debut world's first technology. Our latest flagship trio showcases industry-leading advancements in color accuracy, eye comfort and experience, offering an ideal canvas for creative professionals, engineers, tech enthusiasts or anyone in search of cutting-edge monitors.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor

Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor

With world's first enhanced IPS Black, QD-OLED panel technology, best eye comfort features, AI-enhanced 3D Spatial Sound and more, Dell continues to lead with innovation in the PC monitors space for more than a decade1.

Why It Matters?

Global shipments of PC monitors are steadily rising due to a growing requirement for larger and higher resolution displays2. At the same time, increasing demands for work and play make owning a high-quality monitor with the latest technology a must.

What We're Announcing:



The Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitors , designed for professionals, offer an exceptional viewing experience with enhanced IPS Black technology, the world's best eye comfort,3 and productivity features powered by Thunderbolt 4.

The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor is the world's first QD-OLED Monitor with AI-enhanced 3D Spatial Sound.4 Its 4K resolution plus QD-OLED technology brings outstanding clarity, vibrancy and infinite contrast, turning any space into a cinematic experience.

Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K ThunderboltTM Hub Monitors

Staying true to UltraSharp's reputation as our most premiere line of high-performing professional monitors, the Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitors feature the world's first enhanced IPS Black technology with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio5. They also offer unparalleled eye comfort and an integrated Thunderbolt 4 connectivity hub.

Bringing Visuals to Life

The enhanced IPS Black technology in our latest monitors delivers 47% deeper blacks and an 89% ambient contrast ratio improvement in a typical office environment6 when compared to conventional IPS. With VESA DisplayHDR 600 and a 4K resolution, users will enjoy improved color accuracy, enhanced color depth, and sharp details even in challenging lighting conditions.

Prioritizing Best Eye Comfort Features

The new Dell UltraSharp monitors are the world's first 4K monitors with the highest 5-star eye comfort certification7 (TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0). This means they offer these key eye wellness features:



Lower Blue Light Emission:

Reducing up to 30% more blue light when compared to competition while not affecting color accuracy for prolonged comfort 8.



Ambient Light Sensor:

Automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature to match your environment, helping to reduce eye fatigue.



Low Reflectance Panel:

Minimizes glare for easier focus, particularly useful under office light settings.

120 Hz Refresh Rate:

Offers smooth visuals with less flicker which helps enhance viewing comfort.

Ultimate Productivity Powerhouse

Along with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A and C, and RJ45 ports, the new UltraSharp monitors offer up to 140W power delivery via USB-C Extended Power Range (EPR) for compatible PCs. The front-facing pop-out ports provide easy connectivity and deliver 15W USB-C charging for phones and other accessories. Both the Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitors are certified to work with Windows and macOS, supporting multi-monitors setup.

Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor

Our Dell Plus monitor range combines sleek design with versatile functionality, making it perfect for play, school and work. The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor represents a new frontier in display technology, offering a harmonious blend of hyper-realistic audio, stunning visuals and easy connectivity. Whether you're creating, gaming, streaming or simply enjoying content, this monitor is a gateway to a more immersive future.

Discover Hyper-Realistic Audio with 3D Soundscape

The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED introduces a next-generation 3D soundscape that takes auditory experiences to the next level. Powered by AI, its spatial audio technology dynamically adjusts to create an environment where sound follows your every move.

This AI-driven head-tracking ensures sound coming from the built-in speakers remains precisely aligned with your position, offering pinpoint accuracy for a truly immersive experience. The built-in 5x5W speaker array uses advanced beamforming technology to focus audio directly toward each ear and leverages destructive interference to cancel out the sound at the opposite ear. These combine to provide crystal-clear sound quality that you truly must hear to believe.

Visual Excellence Redefined With QD-OLED Technology

The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED offers spectacular visuals, combining 4K resolution with QD-OLED technology for amazing clarity, vibrancy and contrast. Its exceptional color accuracy and depth make it ideal for professional and casual use.

Casual gamers will enjoy seamless visuals with a 120 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which virtually eliminates motion blur. Along with these gamer-friendly features, an ultra-low 0.03ms response time enhances fluidity for fast-paced gameplay.

Streaming video is elevated on this QD-OLED monitor which features Dolby Vision and VESA Display True Black 400. Whether it's an action blockbuster or a stunning documentary, the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED delivers breathtaking realism, transforming your space into a private theater.

Connectivity and Convenience at Your Fingertips

This monitor offers single-cable USB-C connectivity that delivers up to 90W of power so you can charge and connect devices effortlessly while keeping your workspace organized.

Additionally, the convenient pop-out quick access ports make it easy to connect peripherals. The monitor's intuitive, sleek and modern aesthetics complements any space, while its advanced features cater to the diverse needs of tech-savvy users.

Advancing Sustainability

Committed to a sustainable future, these three new Dell monitors are crafted with up to 100% recycled aluminum9, 85% post-consumer recycled plastics9, 50% recycled steel9 and at least 20% recycled glass10. They also meet high environmental standards. Both the Dell Ultrasharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitors carry the latest TCO designation and are registered EPEAT Gold with Climate+ meaning they meet key sustainability criteria for energy use and climate impact11, while the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor meets high standards for energy efficiency with ENERGY STAR® certification12.

Final Words

By prioritizing performance, aesthetic design, eye comfort, and sustainability, Dell remains a visionary leader in crafting displays that align with the demands of today and tomorrow. These monitors are more than a glimpse into the future-they are here to elevate how we visualize and connect with the digital world today. We're also pleased to share that starting in Feb 2025, users can manage and optimize all Dell displays and peripherals through one application – the new Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM).

Additional CES 2025 Announcements

Access the press kit for our new monitors here . Also announced today is our new AI PC portfolio which you can learn more about here .

Check out our official CES 2025 Press Kit for more information on each of the announcements. Follow and stay connected with Dell Technologies on X , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Pricing and Availability



Dell UltraSharp 32 4K ThunderboltTM Hub Monitor (U3225QE),

priced at $949.99 (US) and $1299.99 (CA), will be available globally beginning February 25, 2025.



Dell UltraSharp 27 4K ThunderboltTM Hub Monitor (U2725QE) ,

priced at $699.99 (US) and $959.99 (CA), will be available globally beginning February 25, 2025.

Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor

(S3225QC) , priced at $799.99 (US) and $1099.99 (CA), will be available beginning March 27, 2025 in China and rest of the world beginning May 22, 2025.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.



1

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, Q3 2024. From 2014 to 2023.

2 Source: IDC report

3 Based on Dell analysis of publicly available data, October 2024

4

Based on Dell internal market analysis on the unique combination of QD-OLED display technology and AI-enhanced spatial audio features, including head tracking and adaptive sound delivery. No other product currently available combines these specific technologies in a 31.5" monitor. [Aug 2024]

5 Based on Dell analysis of publicly available data, October 2024

6

Based on third-party research findings of IPS Black 3000:1 contrast ratio panel vs conventional IPS Panel, November 2024

7

Based on Dell analysis of 4K resolution monitors, October 2024

8 Based on third-party research findings of TUV Low Blue Light CAT 2 vs TUV Low Blue Light CAT 3 Panel, July 2024

9 Based on internal analysis, November 2024.

Recycled plastic is the percentage of plastic weight.

100% recycled aluminum in the stand

50% recycled steel in the monitor head and stand: Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitors

50% recycled steel in the monitor head: Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor

10 Applicable to all new monitors launching in CY 2024. Recycled glass is present in monitor panel. Based on internal analysis, January 2024

11Based on internal analysis, November 2024.

EPEAT registered where applicable. EPEAT registration varies by country. See for registration status by country

12

Based on internal analysis, November 2024

