The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rumpa Amornmarn, MD As A 2024 Life Achiever

Dr.

Amornmarn specializes in the of cancer patients, with a particular focus on breast and prostate cancers. As the President of her private practice, she leads by example, supervising all medical staff, managing aspects, and ensuring optimal division performance. Her exceptional leadership and expertise drive her practice's success.

Dr.

Amornmarn's expertise extends to intensity-modulated radiation therapy, a cutting-edge approach that offers precise and effective cancer treatment. Her commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements ensures her patients receive the best care possible.

Dr.

Amornmarn maintains affiliations with esteemed organizations, including the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, the American College of Radiology, The Radiologic Society, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Johns Hopkins Medical and Surgical Society, and the Johns Hopkins Medical Alumni Association. These affiliations reflect her dedication to professional development and knowledge sharing within the medical community.

Dr.

Amornmarn's journey in medicine began with pre-medical studies at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. She earned her MD degree from Siriraj Medical School/Mahidol University in Thailand and further honed her skills through residencies in internal medicine at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Washington, DC, as well as therapeutic radiology and a fellowship in radiology and oncology, both completed at Johns Hopkins University. Her board certification in radiology underscores her expertise.

Dr.

Amornmarn's commitment to advancing cancer treatment is evident in her contributions to the field. She has authored numerous presentations and contributed more than 25 articles to professional journals, further solidifying her position as a thought leader in her domain.

Dr.

Amornmarn's unwavering dedication to her patients remains her driving force. She envisions continuing her vital work while continually seeking improvements in medical care to better serve her patients.

Dr.

Amornmarn honors her parents, Che Penty, and Mecho Mai, in her pursuit of excellence. In her personal life, she has been married to Mr. Surachai Sutha for 43 years, and they have one son.

Dr.

Amornmarn's impressive career spanning over four decades is a testament to her passion for cancer treatment and her commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of her patients.

