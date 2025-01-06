The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Cole Mendenhall, MD As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Established just two years ago, the practice specializes in a wide array of services, including

interventional radiological treatments catering to diverse medical conditions such as cancer, metastases, liver lesions, trauma-induced bleeding, fibroid embolization, and prostate issues. Dr. Mendenhall and his team are committed to providing personalized care tailored to the unique needs of each patient.

With a robust educational background, Dr.

Mendenhall brings extensive expertise to the practice. He holds a BS in biology and MD from Indiana University, complemented by an internship in internal medicine at the University of Cincinnati, a radiology residency at Monmouth Medical Center in New Jersey, and a fellowship in interventional radiology at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Mendenhall is board certified in radiology and interventional radiology, ensuring the highest standards of quality care for his patients.

Outside of his professional commitments, Dr.

Mendenhall is actively engaged in philanthropic endeavors, including volunteering with Feed Our Starving Children to support global food donations.

Acknowledging the invaluable guidance of mentors such as Dr. James

Bui and Dr. Ron Gaba, Dr. Mendenhall expresses gratitude for the unwavering support of his wife, Mrs. Sarah Mendenhall, and their two children throughout his 22 years of marriage.

As Dr.

Mendenhall embarks on this exciting venture, he remains steadfast in his commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and driving innovation in interventional and vascular radiology.

