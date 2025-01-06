Thinkcarebelieve: The Truth Of January 6Th And America's Brighter Days

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On this the anniversary of January 6th, we have the benefit of looking back with additional information that makes things clear. ThinkCareBelieve's article on January 6th shows additional information that was suppressed by the Committee, giving us a more accurate picture of what really happened. The article goes into American's Constitutional rights to petition their government with grievances, and their right to be heard, not to be flagged as troublemakers. This article builds on the previous article "Straightening Out January 6th" which goes into video evidence of FBI interference and President Trump's request for Troops, as well as his censored message to Americans.

ThinkCareBelieve's Article on America's Brighter Days:

As President Trump's Inauguration Day approaches, Americans are remaining positive about the changes that are to come. ThinkCareBelieve's article highlights President Trump's plans to get the economy back on track through the use of tariffs and by reducing many burdensome regulations that drive up costs. It outlines what an exciting time this is for our country as we begin a new chapter in America's bright future. The article touches on the Sovereign Wealth Fund that President Trump intends to create with tariffs and new golden economic era. The future of America truly is bright and we should all celebrate this step forward into a new Golden Age.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

