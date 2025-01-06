Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From UK Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Monday a phone call from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the latest updates in Syria, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's position in supporting Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence, and in achieving the aspirations of its people for a dignified life and the establishment of a state based on institutions and the rule of law.

