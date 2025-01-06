Momcozy Launches Its Registry System To Support Moms From Pregnancy To Parenting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , a leading maternity and baby care brand renowned for its groundbreaking wearable breast pumps, is thrilled to introduce the Momcozy Registry System this January. This all-in-one solution empowers moms to effortlessly create personalized registries on the Momcozy website, featuring trusted, must-have products tailored to their motherhood journey. With a seamless shopping experience and easy sharing options, moms can provide loved ones with a clear and convenient way to select the perfect gifts-all in one place.









As part of this exciting launch, Momcozy proudly presents the Grow Together Collection, featuring eight essential products: Wearable Breast Pumps, a Baby Monitor, a Sound Machine, a High Chair, a Baby Stroller, and a Bottle Washer . Designed with high quality and durability in mind, these products adapt to the evolving needs of moms and babies, offering reliable support and convenience at every stage of the motherhood journey.

Launching on January 15th, 2025, the Momcozy Registry System is designed to empower expecting moms with trusted products and reliable guidance. With the January theme“ From the Start, Choose What Lasts ,” the campaign encourages moms to make thoughtful choices that offer long-term value.

What You Can Expect from the Momcozy Registry System



Expert Tips for a Confident Start: Expert-backed pregnancy tips, provide expecting moms with reliable guidance to ensure a smoother and more informed journey into parenthood.

Essentials Tailored for Moms and Babies: A range of high-quality, durable essential products for both moms and babies, designed to support every stage of your journey-from pregnancy to your baby's growth-helping you save time and money.

Exciting Events and Special Rewards: Including the "Momcozy Baby Registry Lucky Draw" starting on January 15th, where moms will have the chance to win exclusive prizes and take part in special events. Ongoing Surprises: Additional exciting features and benefits to be announced, ensuring moms are fully supported at every stage.

The Momcozy Registry System takes the guesswork out of preparation, offering carefully curated essentials and insightful tips. It's more than an online registry-it's a comprehensive support system designed to make motherhood smoother and more fulfilling. For more information, visit the Momcozy Registry page .

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 3 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.





