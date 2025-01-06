ALSANA ANNOUNCES JORDAN WATSON AS NEW CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Former Alsana Chief Growth Officer, Jordan Watson, returns as CEO with virtual growth plans

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025

Jordan Watson has joined Alsana as chief executive officer, returning to the company where he previously spent five years as chief growth officer. Watson brings 15 years of experience in the eating disorder as well as experience in board advisement roles in various healthcare services settings.

"I'm grateful to return to Alsana and serve alongside our passionate team in the mission to help those suffering with eating disorders," said Jordan Watson, Alsana CEO . "I believe in Alsana's vision to build an eating recovery community where people can heal in relationship with others and find a recovered life. I will work diligently to ensure we continue to deliver excellent treatment outcomes, positive client experience and consistent collaboration with referring providers."

As Alsana's chief growth officer from 2017 to 2022, Watson participated in the formation of the Alsana

brand, built the company's growth functions, and led the expansion of the company's services. Prior to Alsana, he held progressive leadership roles at numerous national eating disorder treatment providers. Previously, Watson served as a board member for two non-profit eating disorder organizations and an outside board advisor for numerous behavioral health organizations, as well as a fire and life safety company.

Watson's early years working directly with patients continue to motivate him to support those affected by eating disorders.

"I am excited to welcome Jordan back to the team and appreciate his commitment to both growth and quality of care," said Jessica Harris, LMFT CEDS-S, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer . "I've known him to be a leader that invests in clinical teams to reach those in need. He brings vision in a time when the field is looking for treatment providers to clearly communicate their direction."

Watson is committed to growing quality eating disorder treatment services and reaching people in need with accessible care options. He brings an expansive vision for Alsana's virtual programs, Alsana Connect .

"Virtual treatment options serve as an important point of entry for those seeking recovery as well as an excellent step-down option for those leaving the higher level of care. It is accessible and expands our ability to reach those in need of treatment," adds Watson. "In addition, it allows us to attract talented experts across the country to join our dedicated team. We plan to grow our current adult program as well as launch new virtual programs to serve other populations as well."

Alsana is an established adult virtual day treatment

and virtual intensive outpatient

provider with excellent outcomes as well as client perception of care with 97% stating they would recommend these virtual services. Alsana offers virtual treatment in 12 states and in-person, residential treatment in five locations across California and Alabama. They offer a wide range of treatment options to meet the needs of each individual, all rooted in compassion-focused and community-oriented care. For more information on Alsana, visit .

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community with Virtual Partial Hospitalization (PHP ) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP )

programs across the United States, in addition to in-person Residential

and PHP /IOP

programs in Alabama and California. Its eating disorder treatment programs are compassion-focused, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with Alsana's Adaptive Care Model®. This whole-person approach addresses healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical , nutritional , and therapeutic

care with movement

and relational

therapies.

Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding,

and

co-occurring mental health conditions . Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan

clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia ." Learn more at .

