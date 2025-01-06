Way Finders Receives $10,000 Grant From Keybank Foundation To Support Ready To Work: My Story, My Goals Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) Way Finders, Inc. of Springfield MA recently received a grant from KeyBank Foundation for $10,000 to implement its Ready to Work: My Story, My Goals program, which provides employment readiness resources to unemployed and underemployed residents in Hamden County.

KeyBank's funding enables Way Finders to provide a six-week employment readiness course consisting of in-class instruction and one-to-one support for up to 15 low- to moderate-income residents with limited or no documented work experience.

“Taking the first step on the journey to employment can be intimidating, especially if you are missing important things like a valid ID, a resume, interview clothes, or the ability to access and use the internet,” says Bea Dewberry, Director of Community Building and Engagement at Way Finders.“This KeyBank funding allows us to work hand-in-hand with Holyoke and Springfield residents, helping them ready themselves for employment, and ultimately securing a more stable future for themselves and their families.”

Participants reflect the diversity of Holyoke's and Springfield's underserved neighborhoods, where 35% to 80% of the residents identify as people of color and/or Latino/Latina. At the conclusion of the program, each participant will have a resume and cover letter, understand how to translate their life experiences into marketable skills, improve their digital literacy skills, conduct a job search and complete an application, and understand area resources and programs that can provide additional and/or ongoing employment support.

Way Finders knows this approach works – as noted by a program participant who recently re-entered the workforce.“It's OK to put your guard down. It's OK to ask for help. At Way Finders, I feel like my voice was heard, and I'm really grateful.”

“KeyBank is proud to support Way Finder's Ready to Work program, as it aligns with our commitment to helping individuals achieve financial stability and independence,” said Matthew Hummel, KeyBank Market President and Regional Commercial Banking Executive for Connecticut and Massachusetts.“By investing in workforce development, we aim to empower local residents with the skills and resources needed to sustain employment, obtain affordable housing, and build brighter futures for themselves and their families.”

KeyBank Foundation grants are part of a $40 billion commitment for lending and investments across Key's national footprint established in 2017 and supporting affordable housing and community development projects, home, and small business lending in low- and-moderate income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods. For more information, visit .

About Way Finders :

Way Finders is a nonprofit community development corporation, headquartered in Springfield, MA, working to strengthen housing stability and economic mobility and build thriving neighborhoods throughout western Massachusetts. Way Finders is the largest nonprofit housing developer in the region and has created over 1200 units of affordable housing in Hampden and Hampshire Counties. Way Finders also offers first time homebuyer classes, resident leadership training, family homeless shelters, fair housing counseling, and much more. Visit to learn more.

About KeyBank Foundation:

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities – neighbors, education, and workforce – and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.