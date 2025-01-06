Webster Bank Celebrates Opening Of Taunton Finance Lab

(MENAFN- 3BL) Webster Bank, together with Associates for Human Services' Taunton Area School to Career (TASC), program, recently celebrated the opening of the Webster Bank/TASC Finance Lab, a program created to provide local students the skills needed for empowerment and future financial well-being. The program, the first collaboration in Massachusetts, is funded by a $100,000 grant from Webster, a continuation of the $1.7 million the has invested into Finance Labs throughout its footprint.

The Webster/TASC Finance Lab is part of a signature initiative designed to help Webster's partners in low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities expand financial empowerment and improve financial literacy for youth. The grant funds for TASC will be used to promote financial literacy throughout all programming including internships, mentorship programs and programs for students with disabilities and special education services. AHS's TASC is also hosting a day-long event on financial literacy and preparedness for up to 200 students scheduled for March 2025.

“We are proud to partner with Taunton Area School to Career to open our first Finance Lab in Massachusetts,” said Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at Webster Bank.“Webster is committed to investing in programs that broaden financial empowerment opportunities, and supporting our commitment to creating economic vitality in the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

Earlier this year, Webster celebrated the opening of Finance Labs with partners in Hartford and Waterbury, Connecticut. The Bank recently announced three new partnerships with nonprofits in Providence, Rhode Island, Dorchester, Massachusetts and on Long Island, New York.

“TASC has worked to empower youth to succeed by building bridges to businesses and higher education opportunities. The program is dependent on state funding which is inconsistent year to year. This grant has enabled us to keep staff and focus on continuing to build these bridges and empower students from all walks of life and abilities to be the best they can be,” said Zulmira Allcock, President and CEO of Associates for Human Services.

Local and state dignitaries including Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell and TASC participant Brianna Gomes joined Webster leaders to officially open the program. Program participants also will engage in hands-on learning opportunities including internships and financial literacy workshops with volunteers from Webster Bank.

About Webster

Webster Bank (“Webster”) is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Webster is a values-driven organization headquartered in Stamford, CT, with $77 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at .

