LEEDS EQUITY CONTINUES GROWTH OF ITS SENIOR TEAM

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners, LLC ("Leeds Equity"), the New York-based private equity firm, today announced the of Emily Bernstein to Principal. Leeds Equity was founded in 1993 and invests exclusively in the Knowledge Industries.

"Having joined our team a year ago with significant prior private equity experience, Emily has demonstrated her ability to make important contributions as we assess and ultimately make new investments and in terms of her work with existing portfolio companies," said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity. "As we continue to grow our team, we are excited to have Emily take on even greater leadership responsibilities and look forward to her future contributions in this expanded role."

Ms. Bernstein has over nine years of private equity and investment banking experience. Prior to joining Leeds Equity, Ms. Bernstein was a Vice President at The Carlyle Group, where she worked on private equity transactions across various industries including business services, consumer, and media. Prior to The Carlyle Group, she was an Associate at Centerview Capital. Ms. Bernstein began her career at Morgan Stanley, where she was an investment banking Analyst.



About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information and data management services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $6 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.

For More Information:

Jacques Galante

Tel. 212-835-2000

Fax: 212-835-2020



