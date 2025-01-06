Seraph Foundation Unveils SERAPH Tokenomics Ahead Of Landmark TGE, Pioneering AI-Powered Web3 Gaming

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seraph Foundation has unveiled its SERAPH tokenomics, marking a significant step in advancing decentralized ecosystems and Web3 infrastructure development.

Designed to bridge Web2 and Web3 gaming communities, Seraph-the next-generation AAA blockchain-powered action RPG (ARPG) developed by Seraph Studio-integrates blockchain technology and AI-driven systems to deliver an immersive, interactive, and rewarding gaming experience.

With the Token Generation Event (TGE) scheduled for January 6, 2025, at 12:00 UTC , Seraph Foundation introduces a well-balanced tokenomics model aimed at fostering long-term engagement, rewarding its dedicated community, and driving ecosystem growth.







Seraph: a revolutionary GameFi experience

Developed by Seraph Studio, Seraph blends dark loot mechanics, AI companions, and MMO-style multiplayer features with a decentralized, player-driven marketplace. This unique fusion redefines blockchain gaming, offering dynamic team-based battles, competitive PVP leaderboards, and a sustainable, free-market economy.

Deploying on BNB Chain and Ethereum , Seraph is designed to onboard mainstream Web2 players into the decentralized world of Web3. AI-powered mechanics enhance visuals, character interactions, and adaptive gameplay, with intelligent in-game pets analyzing player behavior to provide strategic assistance. With AI data securely stored on-chain, Seraph ensures privacy, security, and transparency.

SERAPH Tokenomics: powering the future of Web3 gaming

Token Overview:



Ticker: SERAPH

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Network: Ethereum & BNB Chain TGE Date: January 6, 2025, 12:00 UTC

Token Distribution:



Community Airdrops & Incentives (40.5%) – Rewarding NFT holders, players, and community campaigns for long-term engagement.

Core Contributors (18%) – Allocated to the team and advisors, with vesting schedules ensuring commitment.

Investors (6.42%) – Supporting ecosystem growth with vesting periods aligned for sustainability.

Foundation (17%) – Reserved for partnerships, exchange listings, and long-term development. Ecosystem Development & Marketing (18.08%) – Focused on adoption, liquidity, and global promotional campaigns.



This balanced allocation ensures sustained growth, ecosystem expansion, and continuous engagement, reinforcing SERAPH as the backbone of Seraph's GameFi economy.







Seraph has already achieved several key milestones. Ranked as the number one game on BNB Chain, the game has attracted over 90,000 players during its Season0 phase. With a high retention rate and impressive average daily playtime per user, Seraph has generated $10 million in game revenue, demonstrating its strong economic viability.

Coinciding with the TGE, Seraph will officially launch its Genesis Season on January 6, 2025, at 09:00 UTC. This first official season will introduce new challenges, campaigns, and rewards designed to keep players engaged. The game's seasonal structure ensures a continuous flow of content, incentives, and events, maintaining long-term player retention and attracting new participants to the ecosystem.

Seraph is more than just a blockchain game-it is a pioneer in the AI-powered Web3 gaming revolution. AI integration enhances gameplay with features such as intelligent companions, adaptive difficulty levels, and AI-powered visuals that bring the world of Seraph to life. With AI-generated voiceovers, character designs, and personalized in-game assistance, players experience a level of immersion never seen before in blockchain gaming. Additionally, AI-driven in-game pets provide strategic insights, market analytics, and real-time assistance, creating a dynamic and evolving gameplay experience.

About Seraph

Seraph is a next-gen AAA blockchain game combining AI and blockchain technology to deliver an immersive and rewarding ARPG experience. Developed by Seraph Studio and governed by Seraph Foundation , Seraph is built on Ethereum and BNB Chain , integrating NFTs, GameFi mechanics, and AI-driven features to create a decentralized and engaging gaming universe.

For more details, visit:

Website:

X (Twitter):

Media Contact: Nell Loo, ...

Contact:

Nell Loo, Brand Director

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Seraph. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at