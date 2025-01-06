Habitat LA Memorial Event Celebrates President Carter’S Life And Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) hosted a heartfelt event at its headquarters on Friday to celebrate the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter. Known as Habitat for Humanity's most famous volunteer, President Carter, alongside Mrs. Rosalynn Carter, dedicated nearly 40 years to building affordable homes worldwide and inspiring millions through their service.

The event featured tributes from key speakers, including Supervisor Janice Hahn, who reflected on President Carter's unwavering dedication to social justice and his transformative impact on communities around the globe.

“We were lucky to have President Carter for as long as we did. There are few people who could pack as much good into a life as he did. And as we mourn the loss of this great man and celebrate the legacy that he left us, I hope we can all commit to doing better, to being a little more humble, to being a little more kind,” said Hahn.

Jose Tobar, a Habitat homeowner who grew up in a home built during the 1995 Jimmy Carter Work Project in Los Angeles, shared his personal story. Tobar spoke of the profound opportunities affordable housing brought to his family and expressed gratitude for President Carter's enduring efforts.

Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA, concluded the program by highlighting President Carter's vision and commitment to making decent housing accessible for all.

“President Carter may not have a monument or an airport bearing his name, but his legacy is etched into the lives of over 4,400 families who now have a roof over their heads because of his unwavering dedication,” Rank said.

As part of the tribute, attendees signed a memorial book that will be presented to the Carter family in Washington, D.C., and 2x4 wooden beams that will be incorporated into Habitat LA's next development. Guests were also invited to sign a commemorative door, symbolizing the many doors of opportunity President Carter helped open for families worldwide.

Habitat LA will continue to honor President Carter's extraordinary legacy by building homes, communities, and hope across greater Los Angeles.

