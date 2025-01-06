EDF: EDF Announces The Success Of Its “Formosa” Green Senior Bond Issue For A Nominal Amount Of $500 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDF announces the success of its“Formosa” green senior issue for a nominal amount of $500 million

On 6 January 2025, EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ negative Fitch) successfully raised

$500 million of senior green bonds with a 5-year maturity and a SOFR + 1.15% floating coupon (the“Bonds”).

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance and/or refinance investments as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework (1) and aligned with the European taxonomy, in relation to the lifetime extension of the existing French nuclear reactors.

This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy and objective to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. As a reminder, the carbon intensity of nuclear power plants in France is 4gCO2/kWh (2).

Settlement and delivery will take place on 20 January 2025, the date on which the Bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on the Taipei Stock Exchange, and the multilateral trading facility of the Euro MTF, operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The expected rating for the Bonds is BBB / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The Bonds have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There will be no public offer of the Bonds in the United States.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF's 2023 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1

(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

(1) The Framework is available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF's website

(2) EDF's Life Cycle Analysis Report

