AXA XL Adds New Head Of Large Accounts And Portfolio Management To Americas' Cyber Insurance Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Malone joins

AXA XL as Head of Large Accounts and Portfolio Management of its Insurance

team in the Americas, reporting to Michelle Chia, Chief Underwriting Officer for Cyber, Select and Design Professional.

He is based in New York.



Before joining AXA XL, Mr. Malone was the VP and Head of Middle Markets for Professional Liability & Cyber at Zurich North America, where he oversaw the growth and strategy execution of the Middle Markets portfolio segment. Prior to this post, Mr. Malone served as a commercial cybersecurity strategy consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton. He has also held Underwriting positions at Zurich, Axis Capital, and Travelers, where he developed expertise in Cyber Liability and Directors & Officers Liability underwriting.

In his new role, Mr. Malone will drive strategy and growth for AXA XL large account cyber insurance portfolio, focusing on both new and renewal business. His portfolio management responsibilities include overseeing the performance metrics of the Americas' cyber insurance portfolio and driving continuous improvement by utilizing data analytics and conducting regular portfolio reviews to adjust to the changing cyber landscape.

According to Ms. Chia, "Rob joins us with extensive experience in cyber and professional liability underwriting, which will be crucial as we improve our cyber insurance offerings. We are thrilled to welcome him to our cyber team, where he will collaborate with our underwriting and claims colleagues to provide effective cyber insurance protection and help our clients strengthen their cybersecurity initiatives. As we strive to meet the increasing demand for strong cybersecurity solutions for businesses of all sizes, Rob is an excellent addition to our talented team."



In addition to the Large Account cyber underwriting team which Mr. Malone will lead, AXA XL recently assembled a Middle Market and Wholesale cyber underwriting teams

to address the cyber insurance needs of a client base that is growing more diverse, accommodate cyber insurance clients' buying preferences and align with our broker partners' distribution models.



