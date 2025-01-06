Saxena White P.A. And Motley Rice LLC Announce A Proposed Settlement In The Chegg, Inc. Securities Litigation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

STEVEN LEVENTHAL, Individually and on

vs.

CHEGG, INC., DANIEL L. ROSENSWEIG,

ANDREW J. BROWN, and NATHAN

Defendants. Case No. 5:21-cv-09953-PCP





SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS, AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND PLAN OF ALLOCATION; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons who purchased or acquired

Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") common stock between May 5, 2020, and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Settlement Class Period").

You may be a member of the Settlement Class. If you do not wish to be a part of the Settlement Class, you must respond to this Notice with a written request for exclusion (see below). You may be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement, but you must submit a Claim Form to participate in the Settlement (see below).

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A CASH AWARD. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action for settlement purposes only on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs on behalf of themselves and the Court-certified Settlement Class in the Action, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for fifty-five million dollars ($55,000,000.00) in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved by the Court, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on April 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable P. Casey Pitts at the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & United States Courthouse, Courtroom 8, 4th Floor, 280 South First Street, San Jose, CA 95113, to determine, among other things, whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated November 5, 2024 (the "Stipulation") should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice against the Defendant Releasees; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair and reasonable; (iv) Lead Plaintiffs' application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved. The capitalized terms herein shall have the same meaning as they have in the Stipulation.1

The Court may adjourn the Settlement Hearing or any adjournment thereof without further written notice of any kind to the Settlement Class. Settlement Class Members should check the Court's PACER site (defined below) or the Settlement website, . Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person, telephonic, or video conference appearances at the hearing, will also be posted to the Settlement website.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund . If you have not yet received the Notice or Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the Settlement website at

or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

CHEGG SECURITIES LITIGATION

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173024

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 884-2550

[email protected]

Copies of the Notice and the Claim Form are also available by accessing the Court docket in this case, for a fee, through the Court's Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system at , or by visiting the Office of the Clerk of Court, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 280 South First Street, San Jose, CA 95113, or any other location of the Northern District of California between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Court holidays.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or a Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may be made to Lead Counsel:

MOTLEY RICE LLC

Christopher F. Moriarty, Esq.

28 Bridgeside Blvd.

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

[email protected]

SAXENA WHITE P.A.

David R. Kaplan, Esq.

505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite 180

Solana Beach, CA 92075

[email protected]

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, to potentially be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or completed online no later than March 31, 2025. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion that is received no later than March 27, 2025, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.



Any objections2 to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Plaintiffs' motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses must be in writing, signed, and filed or postmarked to the Court

no later than March 27, 2025 , in accordance with the instructions in the Notice.



PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE, THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, OR THE CLAIMS PROCESS. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

By Order of the Court













United States District Court













Northern District of California



1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at , PACER, visiting the office of the Clerk of the Court, or by contacting the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel as described herein. For the precise terms of the Settlement, please see the Stipulation.

2 You can ask the Court to deny approval by filing an objection. You cannot ask the Court to order a different settlement; the Court can only approve or deny the Settlement and cannot change the terms. If you file a timely written objection, you may, but are not required to, appear at the Final Approval Hearing, either in person or through your own attorney. If you appear through your own attorney, you are responsible for hiring and paying that attorney. All written objections and supporting papers must clearly identify the case name and number (Leventhal v. Chegg, Inc., et al., Case No. 5:21-cv-09953-PCP), and include all information required by the Court as detailed in the Notice.

SOURCE Saxena White P.A. and Motley Rice LLC

