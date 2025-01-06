ARGAN: HALF-YEAR ASSESSMENT LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH ODDO (H2 2024)
1/6/2025 12:00:50 PM
Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Monday, January 6, 2025 - 5.45 pm
Half-year assessment liquidity
contract with Oddo
Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, on December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
24,944 ARGAN shares €394,746.84
As a reminder, on June 30, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
19,588 ARGAN shares €702,509.84
Over the period from 07/01/2024 to 12/31/2024, were executed:
2,591 purchase transactions 2,565 sales transactions
Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:
101,196 shares and 7,092,698.7 euros for purchase 95,840 shares and 6,784,935.9 euros for sale
2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)
January 16: Annual results 2024
March 20: General Assembly 2025 April 1: Net sales of 1st quarter 2025 July 1: Net sales of 2nd quarter 2025 July 17: Half-year results 2025 October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2025
2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)
January 5: Net sales of 4th quarter 2025 January 22: Annual results 2025
March 19: General Assembly 2026
About ARGAN
ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and Au0nom® -labelled – i.e., carbon-neutral in use – pre-let warehouses for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.
As at December 31, 2024, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €3.9 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of close to €205 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at Dec. 31, 2024).
Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (sliver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).
ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.
Francis Albertinelli – CFO
Aymar de Germay – General Secretary
Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40
E-mail: ...
Marlène Brisset – Media relations
Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35
E-mail: ...
