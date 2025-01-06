Sodexo - Monthly Disclosure On Share Capital And Voting Rights On December 31, 2024
Date
1/6/2025 12:00:50 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 6, 2025
Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights
Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO
255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX
| Date
| Total number
of shares
| Actual voting
rights *
| Theoretical voting rights **
|
December 31, 2024
|
147,454,887
|
216,692,568
|
218,518,081
* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.
** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
Sodexo Key Figures
|
23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues 423,000 employees on August 31, 2024 #1 France-based private employer worldwide
|
45 countries 80 million consumers served every day 11.2 billion euros in market capitalization
(as of October 23, 2024)
Attachment
Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights December 31, 2024
MENAFN06012025004107003653ID1109059845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.