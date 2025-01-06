(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The dried mushroom is reaching USD 21.8 billion by 2034. Rising demand for plant-based diets, health-conscious consumers, and the vegan population are key drivers. Shiitake mushrooms lead the market, with increasing production in Asia and Europe. As mushrooms are used as meat substitutes and in supplements, their demand in the global market continues to expand.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dried mushroom market is poised to reach USD 15.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%, reaching a value of USD 21.8 billion by 2034. The market's growth is being driven by increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of mushrooms, the rising vegan population, and the growing demand for natural, plant-based ingredients across various food categories.

Health Benefits and Rise in Plant-Based Diets

Dried mushrooms are gaining popularity due to their rich nutritional content, which includes essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are known for their immune-boosting and stress-reducing properties, appealing to health-conscious consumers worldwide. As more people adopt plant-based diets, dried mushrooms have become a key ingredient in a variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes. Popular varieties such as shiitake mushrooms are not only cost-effective to produce but also offer an easy way to add flavor and nutritional value to meals.

Shiitake Mushrooms Lead the Market

Shiitake mushrooms are the market leader, expected to capture 42% of the market share in 2024. These mushrooms are widely used in Asian cuisine and are increasingly gaining popularity in global culinary applications. Known for their distinctive umami flavor, shiitake mushrooms are cultivated in controlled environments, which makes them an accessible and affordable choice for consumers. They are being used in everything from soups and stir-fries to plant-based burgers , reflecting the growing trend of replacing meat with mushrooms in vegan and vegetarian diets.

Increased Mushroom Production and Sustainable Growth

The rise in global mushroom production is also supporting the market's expansion. Countries such as China, which is both the largest producer and consumer of mushrooms, have contributed to meeting the growing demand. Other countries, including the United States, Japan, and several European nations, are following suit, expanding mushroom production to cater to both local and international markets.

The health benefits of mushrooms are not limited to food consumption. The growing interest in functional foods and supplements is also bolstering the demand for dried mushrooms in the nutraceutical industry. Companies are now incorporating dried mushrooms, such as reishi and lion's mane, into supplements targeting immunity, brain health, and stress management.

"The increasing use of dried mushrooms in plant-based diets and as nutritional supplements marks a significant shift in consumer behavior, contributing to sustained market growth with expanding production and rising health trends, the outlook remains positive, " - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Despite the market's promising growth, the dried mushroom industry faces challenges related to high production costs. The labor-intensive process of cultivating and harvesting mushrooms, particularly for varieties that are foraged rather than cultivated, drives up production costs. Additionally, proper storage and packaging, especially in humid climates, can increase overheads. The use of resilient packaging, such as vacuum-sealed bags, is crucial to maintaining the quality of dried mushrooms but adds to the overall cost.

Growing Popularity in Plant-Based Meat Substitutes

One of the most significant drivers of the dried mushroom market is their role as a plant-based meat substitute. With the increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian products, mushrooms are being used in a wide range of meat alternatives, including burgers, sausages, and kebabs. For instance, portobello mushrooms are being used to create plant-based burger patties, a trend that has seen rapid growth in markets like the United Kingdom.

Regional Insights: The Role of China and the United Kingdom

The dried mushroom market in China remains the largest, with the country being both the top producer and consumer. China accounts for more than 40% of the global mushroom production, and its growing domestic market continues to drive the global demand for dried mushrooms.

In the United Kingdom, the market for dried mushrooms is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034. The rise in veganism and the increasing willingness of consumers to try meat alternatives are key factors driving the demand. Major retailers like Tesco and Sainsbury's have made dried mushrooms more accessible to consumers, further fueling their popularity.

Key Takeaways:



The global dried mushroom market is expected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Shiitake mushrooms will lead the market, holding a 42% market share by 2024.

The rising popularity of plant-based diets and the use of mushrooms in meat substitutes are key market drivers.

China remains the largest producer and consumer of dried mushrooms. Increasing demand for functional foods and health supplements will further boost market growth.



What makes Europe an Attractive Market for Dried mushrooms?

The dried mushroom market in Europe is booming and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. There are several reasons for this, including the fact that mushrooms are a healthy and sustainable food source. Additionally, dried mushrooms have a long shelf life and are easy to transport, making them an ideal product for export.

European consumers are increasingly interested in healthy and sustainable food options, and mushrooms fit the bill perfectly. Mushrooms are a good source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and they have a low carbon footprint. Dried mushrooms also have a longer shelf life than fresh mushrooms, so they can be shipped long distances without fear of spoilage.

With the demand for dried mushrooms rising, producers in Europe are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market.

Why is Asia-Pacific Emerging as an Opportunistic Dried mushroom Market?

In recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as an opportunistic dried mushroom market. This is due to a number of factors, including the region's growing population and rising income levels. Additionally, the region's climate is well suited for mushroom cultivation, and there is a large demand for dried mushrooms in Asian cuisines.

As a result of these factors, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the dried mushroom market in the coming years. This growth presents a unique opportunity for suppliers and producers of dried mushrooms from around the world.

Competitive Landscape

The dominance of market giants does not mean, however, that there is no scope for players with smaller operations. These middle and small-scale players often have a specialty, like shiitake mushrooms for Asian players and button mushrooms for European ones. These players also dabble in the wild harvesting of truffles and morels.

Mergers and acquisitions are common occurrences in the market. The merger of South Mill Mushrooms and Champ's Mushrooms was a notable event, happening in January 2019. The companies increased their capabilities in North America through the merger. Meanwhile, a significant acquisition was Yuguan China's takeover of Sylvan. The acquisition enhanced the operational capabilities of both companies.

Research and development is a prominent area of focus for market players. To sustain research and development efforts, players are seeking investment from both private and public sources. The following table highlights the beneficiaries of investment in the market as well as the amount.

Key Companies



Merchant Gourmet

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.



California Mushroom Farms Inc.

Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Hughes Mushroom, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

Bonduelle

Banken Champignons

The Mushroom Company

Sun Hing Foods, Inc. Monaghan Mushrooms



Dried Mushrooms Market Segmentation

By Packaging:

By packaging, the market is segmented into cartons, boxes, and polyethylene bags.

By Product Type:

The market is segmented into shiitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, reishi mushrooms, milky mushrooms, winter mushrooms, and paddy straw based on product type.

By Distribution Channel:

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and specialized stores.

By End Users:

In terms of end users, the market is segmented into food service, consumers, food manufacturers, cosmetic industry, and nutraceuticals.

By Region:

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.

Entreprises clés





Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

