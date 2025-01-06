(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (“Revance” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RVNC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Revance's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Revance was in material breach of its distribution agreement with Teoxane SA; (ii) the foregoing subjected Revance to an increased risk of litigation, as well as monetary and reputational harm; and (iii) all the foregoing increased the risk that Crown Laboratories, Inc.'s tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company's common stock would be delayed and/or amended.

If you bought shares of Revance between February 29, 2024 and December 6, 2024 , and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 4, 2025.

