A tour of Vertolaye and storage facilities highlighted EUROAPI's long-term commitment to

Paris and Vertolaye - January 6, 2025 – The French for Health and Access to Healthcare Yannick Neuder and the French Minister for and Marc Ferracci visited today EUROAPI's industrial site in Vertolaye (Puy-de-Dôme), accompanied by members of parliament and local elected representatives.

The Vertolaye plant specializes in corticosteroids, used for their anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive effects. This multi-purpose chemical site boasts strong expertise in micronization, a process that produces very fine powders and improves the bioavailability of molecules, particularly inhalable products.

“We are deeply honoured by this visit. It is a strong testimony to the Minister for Health and Access to Healthcare Yannick Neuder's and the French Minister for Industry and Energy Marc Ferracci's support for pharmaceutical chemistry,” said David Seignolle, Chief Executive Officer of EUROAPI.“The Vertolaye site has a rich heritage combining industrial performance and respect for the environment. The many projects planned for the future are designed to further enhance the site's competitiveness in a sustainable manner. All of this is to guarantee the health sovereignty that will benefit French and European patients.”

The Vertolaye site also boasts a major development centre which will be used as part of the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) dedicated to the pharmaceutical sector, covering the following areas:



Corticosteroids (including methylprednisolone, used in the treatment of allergic and immune diseases), for which EUROAPI's ambition is to develop state-of-the-art processes and technologies.

Nanoparticles: EUROAPI's aim is to increase the bioavailability of molecules in the body and discover new therapeutic applications for active pharmaceutical ingredients already on the market, or to support the development of new drugs through additional formulations.



Established in the Puy-de-Dôme region since 1939, the Vertolaye plant today employs around 700 people. It produces a total of over 65 active pharmaceutical ingredients and serves over 300 customers in 60 countries. The site is certified by several health authorities, including the ANSM in France and the FDA in the United States. It is also ISO 14001 (environmental performance) and ISO 50001 (energy performance) certified.

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,650 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

