Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From December 30Th, 2024 To January 03Rd, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 30 th , 2024 to January 03 rd , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 30th ,2024 to January 03rd, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market