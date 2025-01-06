Revolver Podcasts--The Preferred Platform With Millions Of Downloads--Launches Exclusive App On Samsung Galaxy Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Unlock a New World of reVolver Podcasts On-the-Go Content for Galaxy Users Across the U.S.

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts proudly announces the launch of its dedicated app, now available exclusively on the Samsung Galaxy Store. Designed to bring a seamless, on-demand audio experience to millions of Samsung Galaxy users, the reVolver Podcasts app opens a world of culturally resonant, bilingual content for podcast listeners across the United States. Galaxy users can now download the app by visiting the Samsung Galaxy Store to access an extensive range of podcasts from news and lifestyle to entertainment and culture.

Reaching millions of Samsung Galaxy smartphone users in the United States, reVolver Podcasts is positioned to connect with an expansive audience through the Galaxy Store. This unique offering underscores reVolver's commitment to delivering high-quality audio entertainment that resonates with diverse listeners on a platform built for exclusivity and personalized discovery.

"By developing our new App, we're able to make reVolver's dynamic, multicultural content accessible to an even broader audience on their preferred devices," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "This launch marks an important step in our mission to deliver content that connects and entertains in new, meaningful ways."

Samsung Galaxy Store's dedicated ecosystem provides a customized app experience, making it a natural fit for reVolver's audience-driven content. Galaxy users can expect optimized recommendations, making their audio experiences even more personal and engaging. Don't miss out on this new way to access your favorite reVolver podcasts-visit the Samsung Galaxy Store and download today to join the growing community of listeners.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, offering free programming to millions of listeners in the U.S. and worldwide across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices, and at .

For media inquiries or more information, visit reVolver Podcasts at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

About Samsung Galaxy Store

Galaxy Store is Samsung's exclusive app store for Galaxy customers, offering games, rewards and trending apps for your Galaxy phone, tablet or watch. For the apps and experiences tailored to your Galaxy device that you can't find anywhere else, Galaxy Store has it all-and more. Whether you're leveling up with popular titles like Pokémon Go, Royal Match and MONOPOLY Go or browsing the library to discover and download your favorite apps from Netflix, Peacock to Spotify, there's something for everyone.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED