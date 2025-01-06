Navigating The 2025 Automotive Landscape: Team Velocity's Live Streamed Automotive Leadership Roundtable Tackles Industry Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As the automotive faces a rapidly changing landscape in 2025, Team Velocity invites industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to its highly anticipated Automotive Leadership Roundtable (ALR). This first-ever live-streamed event will explore the urgent challenges impacting the industry, from evolving customer expectations to the digital transformation of automotive retail, and the increase in DTC models.

The event offers an opportunity for executives and experts to discuss strategic solutions and explore new pathways for navigating the shifting landscape of automotive retail, marketing, and technology. With key industry changes on the horizon, including new customer behaviors and the increased demand for data-driven marketing strategies, ALR promises to discuss the industry's most urgent challenges in real time, offering solutions and actionable strategies for automotive businesses to thrive in 2025.

Pressing Issues & Expert Insights

The Automotive Leadership Roundtable will focus on some of the most pressing challenges of the year, including:



Eliminating Fragmentation with Integrated Tech Stacks: Fragmented systems disrupt the customer journey and erode trust, driving the need for unified solutions. How can integrating tools like CDPs and CXPs create a seamless experience across all touchpoints, reduce friction, and enhance customer loyalty?

Harnessing Data & AI to Improve Your Customer Experience: Today's car buyers demand seamless, personalized experiences throughout their journey. Explore how leveraging AI and real-time data can help predict consumer behavior, optimize sales funnels, and deliver hyper-targeted marketing that drives engagement and conversions. Competing with Direct-to-Consumer Giants: Disruptors like Amazon and Carvana are reshaping the automotive market with speed, transparency, and convenience. Discover how integrated retailing technology, digital showrooms, and flexible delivery options help dealerships elevate experiences, build loyalty, and win new customers.

"We're thrilled to bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry for the first-ever live Automotive Leadership Roundtable," said David Boice, Co-Founder and CEO at Team Velocity. "This event is a unique opportunity to explore the challenges and opportunities shaping automotive retail in 2025 and beyond. I'm excited for the insights our panelists will share and the conversations this event will spark."

Event Details:



What : Automotive Leadership Roundtable

When : January 9, 2025

Host: Yossi Levi, Founder and CEO at Car Dealership Guy

Panelists:



Brian Benstock, GM, VP & Partner at Paragon Honda & Paragon Acura; Owner at White Plains Honda



Lindsay Lee, Sr. Manager of Dealer Digital & Relationship Marketing at Toyota Motor North America



Patricia Muyshondt, CMO at Sames Auto Group



Dean Stoneley, CEO at FordDirect



Lynne Hudson, Marketing Director at Toyota of Tampa Bay and Sun Toyota, Morgan Auto Group David Boice, Co-Founder and CEO at Team Velocity

For more information and updates, visit the official event page:



About Team Velocity



Team Velocity is the leader in automotive marketing solutions, helping dealerships and OEMs deliver innovative digital strategies that drive growth and performance. With a proven track record of success, Team Velocity empowers the automotive industry to achieve new levels of efficiency and customer engagement.

