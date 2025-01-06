Plaintiffs' Trial And Appellate Lawyer Allie J. Hallmark From Hamilton Wingo Named Among Dallas' Best Lawyers Under 40

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial and appellate attorney Allie J. Hallmark from the Dallas plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo has earned a spot on the 2025 Best Lawyers Under 40 list from the publishers of D Magazine.

The publication recognizes Ms. Hallmark as an "excellent choice" for the annual guide to the top 40-and-under attorneys in Dallas. Honorees are selected based on nominations from other lawyers and a final review by a panel of senior-level attorneys from the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

"Allie certainly deserves to be recognized among the top young attorneys in Dallas and anywhere else," says Hamilton Wingo's Paul Wingo . "Her drive and dedication are what our clients deserve when they need it most."

Ms. Hallmark, who was promoted to partner at Hamilton Wingo last year, represents people who have suffered serious personal injuries and wrongful death . She advocates for individuals and families impacted by unsafe business premises , dangerous construction sites and OSHA violations , trucking and auto accidents , aviation crashes , and many others.

Ms. Hallmark focuses on zealous legal writing and argument and works with trial teams to present the strongest case while preserving important issues for appeal. She was a key member of the Hamilton Wingo team that won the largest wrongful death verdict in Dallas County history when a jury awarded the firm's clients $7.37 billion in compensatory and punitive damages.

She has also helped clients secure numerous successful settlements through pre-trial negotiations, including a sizeable payout from one of the country's largest construction companies after a man was paralyzed under faulty scaffolding at a worksite.

Ms. Hallmark handles state and federal cases in Texas and across the U.S., having earned Super Lawyers Rising Stars honors in both Texas and Pennsylvania for personal injury and construction litigation.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents , workplace safety issues , dram shop liability , dangerous products , industrial catastrophes , medical malpractice , premises liability , utility accidents , and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation . To learn more about the firm, visit .

