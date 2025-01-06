Kalkitech And Microej Join Forces To Drive Smarter Grids With Scalable Edge Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Combines Leading Protocols and Secure Energy App Solution to Accelerate Edge Intelligence and DER integration

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalkitech, a leading provider of distributed energy resources (DER) Integration solutions, and MicroEJ, a global leader in Secure App Solutions for electronic devices, announced today their strategic partnership to accelerate grid-edge intelligence and next-generation AMI 2.0 infrastructure. As the energy sector grapples with the increasing complexity of managing distributed energy resources (DERs) and transitioning to AMI 2.0 capable grids, Kalkitech and MicroEJ are combining forces to foster the deployment of advanced application ecosystems in energy management, enabling utilities to unlock the full potential of edge intelligence.

At the center of this collaboration is VEE Energy, MicroEJ's lightweight, secure software solution that that delivers intelligent and scalable applications on energy devices such as NIC boards, load switches, smart meters and other grid devices. VEE Energy simplifies grid modernization by allowing utilities to integrate energy applications seamlessly across existing hardware and create app ecosystems, minimizing upgrade costs while future-proofing existing infrastructure.

To enhance VEE Energy's capabilities, Kalkitech has embedded its widely adopted energy protocols, including DLMS/COSEM and key DER integration standards. This powerful combination empowers utilities to deploy edge intelligence and integrate distributed energy resources (DERs), optimizing grid management, and transitioning from reactive to predictive grid operation.

“We are excited to partner with MicroEJ to unleash the promises of smart energy delivered by our combined and integrated solutions that address the growing needs of utilities,” said Prasanth Gopalakrishnan, CEO and Founder at Kalkitech.“With VEE Energy and Kalkitech's energy protocols and domain expertise, utilities can integrate DERs friction-less and support Edge Analytics applications, ensuring smart grids are ready for today and tomorrow's energy challenges.”

“VEE Energy brings intelligence and ecosystems' scalability into energy grid infrastructure,” asserted Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO and Founder at MicroEJ.“By embedding Kalkitech's energy protocols into our secure, lightweight VEE Energy solution, we enable utilities to scale assets, deploy them faster on devices, reduce operating costs, and unlock the full potential of edge-to-cloud computing.”

Explore VEE Energy, including Kalkitech energy protocols, at CES 2025 from January 7-10 at the Venetian Expo, Booth #52823 .

For more information, download the product brief or visit .

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a global leader in software solutions for intelligent devices, trusted by industry leaders in consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, and industrial automation. With over 300 million units of MICROEJ VEE sold worldwide, MicroEJ empowers manufacturers to turn standard products into smart, cloud-connected, AI-enabled devices, enabling rapid, complexity-free innovation. By bridging IT and embedded systems, MicroEJ drives scalable transformation that helps industries innovate faster, adapt to market needs, and build a software-driven future for IoT and connected devices.

▷ For more info: Press Kit – Press Room – – LinkedIn

About Kalkitech

Kalkitech drives the digital transformation of the energy and utility sector with innovative solutions enabling mission-critical applications from the edge to the cloud. Leveraging expertise in power systems, thermal engineering, and SCADA protocols through its ASE acquisition, Kalkitech delivers scalable and secure solutions to customers in over 50 countries. Collaborating with OEMs, system integrators, and global partners, Kalkitech provides market-leading technologies tailored to regional needs.

▷ For more info: kalkitech.com

Press contacts:

MicroEJ

Marie Lechantoux, ...

Kakitech

Midhun Subramanian, ...