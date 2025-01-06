(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Growing menu of options offers customers more savings and better control over how they use their Some incentives have doubled or even tripled

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has increased incentives and eligibility for many of its residential and business energy efficiency and demand response programs in North Carolina, expanding ways customers can save energy and money. The updates were approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) and launched on Jan. 1, 2025.



"We're just getting into the heart of the winter season when extreme temperatures can lead to an increase in energy use," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy North Carolina state president. "Some of our program incentives have doubled – or even tripled – making now the most rewarding time to make energy efficiency improvements or enroll in programs at your home or business to help save."

Residential program incentive increases

Customers can better manage their energy use and save energy and money with energy efficiency programs. Through demand response programs, customers can receive bill credits when they choose to shift their use to lower energy demand periods. Duke Energy has increased incentives for five residential programs and expanded four residential programs.

Residential programs with increased incentives include:



Home Energy House Call – this free home energy assessment program helps customers better understand their energy use and find ways to save energy and money by being more efficient. Customers can now receive free energy efficiency products customized to their individual needs that can be installed at no charge during their energy assessment. Virtual options for the energy assessment are also available for eligible customers.

Smart $aver® home improvement rebate – this program rewards customers with rebates when making energy-efficient upgrades to their home. HVAC, insulation, water heaters and heat pump incentives have increased from $350 to $500 and pool pump incentives have tripled from $300 to $900. Power Manager ® and EnergyWise Home ® – customers with electric heat enrolled in these programs receive bill credits for shifting their energy use away from peak periods. They may receive an incentive as much as $150 upfront plus $50 per year, depending on which devices they enroll. New for 2025, customers with an electric water heater can also receive an extra $25 per year.

For more information on all residential program incentives that have increased in 2025, visit the Duke Energy website .

Business program incentive increases



Duke Energy has also increased energy efficiency and demand response incentives for business customers. This includes PowerShare ®, a voluntary large user load curtailment program that has increased capacity credits for decreasing energy use from $3.50 to $5 per kW.

EnergyWise Business ,

a program similar to PowerShare but for smaller business customers, has increased customer incentives from $30 to $50 per average kW saved. In both business programs, customers determine what steps they take to reduce energy consumption.

Many of the company's energy efficiency business program incentive amounts have increased on average 20%-25%. A Duke Energy Business Energy Advisor can recommend smart measures for commercial and industrial customers to save energy and money.

For more information on business programs and increased incentives, visit duke-energy/GetSavings .



Assistance programs expanding

Duke Energy is committed to serving its customers and communities and offers programs and resources to help customers who may be experiencing a time of uncertainty or are having trouble paying utility expenses due to financial hardships. Programs and services for Duke Energy qualifying customers have also been updated for 2025 to offer more options for energy savings for those who need it most. These changes include:



Weatherization – incentives have increased for this free program that helps income-qualified customers reduce expenses and save energy through the installation of energy conservation measures around their homes. Among other incentives, the HVAC replacement incentive has increased from $6,000 to $8,000 and the refrigerator replacement has increased from $1,000 to $1,500. The program has also expanded its service providers and broadened eligibility for participation. Participating customers must have an income of less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

A new income-qualified demand response program offered by Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress allows electric heat customers who have previously qualified for a Duke Energy income-qualified program to receive a free smart thermostat, installed at no cost. Customers will receive incentives in the form of bill credits for shifting energy use during peak demand, up to $150 depending on how they choose to participate. The program is open to customers who have previously qualified for the Neighborhood Energy Saver, Weatherization or High Energy Use pilot programs. Neighborhood Energy $aver – incentives have increased for this free program that offers walk-through energy assessments to help customers learn how their homes use energy and lower monthly electric bills as well as a variety of free energy-saving products. Customers for the program qualify based on the neighborhood they reside in. Qualifying neighborhoods must meet 50% of residents or more with an income of less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Duke Energy continues to offer additional resources for limited-income customers, including:



Customer Assistance Program (CAP) – a 12-month program that provides a monthly credit of up to $42 to qualifying customers.

Share the Light Fund® – assistance for customers who need help paying their energy bill. Installment Plans – customized payment plans to break down charges into more manageable installments, helping make larger amounts more manageable.

Winter savings tips to help save on energy bills



Duke Energy's programs and tips can help customers save energy and money by providing them the tools they need to make informed decisions for their household energy use.

Tracking energy usage and making small adjustments within your home or business can help unlock energy savings. More information on energy-saving solutions and low- to no-cost energy-saving tips and projects can be found on the Duke Energy Winter Energy Savings webpage: duke-energy/SeasonalSavings .



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.



Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.



More information is available at

duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

