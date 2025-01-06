Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Gives Back To The Community This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Supporting others in need is fundamental to how we celebrate the holiday season at Rooter Hero," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "Our Hero Helps program stems from the deep love we have for our community, and spreading joy to children who may not have much this time of year reflects that idea. I'm thankful for our team and the support they showed for the community during our Christmas toy drive."

Hero Helps

is a division of Rooter Hero that partners with charities to give back to the community. This year, Rooter Hero also worked with two local senior centers by delivering grocery store gift cards that helped cover the cost of Thanksgiving meals to the seniors and their families around the Los Angeles area.

"Thanksgiving is a time to share cherished memories with family," Akhoian said. "We hope the support we offered for seniors at the Southwest Senior Center and WLCAC helped create warm moments they will think back on fondly for years to come."

