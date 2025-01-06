Supreme Radio Communications, Inc. Joins MCA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) An authorized Motorola Service Station for over sixty-five years, Supreme is headquartered in Peoria Heights, Illinois, with locations in Galesburg, Macomb, and Tilton, Illinois, specializing in public safety and commercial industries. Supreme has also been a woman-owned business since 2017, when Shari Tripp, president and owner, assumed ownership from her father, Dale Tripp.

"Supreme Radio Communications, Inc. has been in business since 1959, fulfilling Dale Tripp's vision of providing quality two-way radio communication sales and service to our customers. We are excited to join the MCA family for the next chapter of our journey, which will bring more support, training, and resources as we serve our customers in years to come," said Shari Tripp, Supreme Radio president. "We chose MCA because their service-first approach mirrors our own, and we look forward to enhancing what we bring to both existing and new customers with our new partnership."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA,

commented, "We are thrilled to welcome the Supreme Radio team to MCA. Their technical expertise, service-first culture, innovation, and Motorola credentials fit perfectly with MCA's growth strategy. Shari and the team bring a wealth of knowledge, and we look forward to growing together for a continued employee and customer experience."

The Supreme Radio acquisition strengthens MCA's national footprint in the Midwest.



About MCA

- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA) provides wireless communication, data and security solutions that enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of workplaces across the nation. Customers trust us to provide a portfolio of turn-key systems, products, and services - including two-way radio communications, vehicle uplift, security video and access control systems, BDA/DAS, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks. Our more than 65,000 customers span industries such as public safety, commercial, manufacturing, education, healthcare, utilities, and government. In addition to being the largest Motorola partner in the U.S., MCA has strategic partnerships with over 1,000 major manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies.

Media Contact:

Lauren Santilli

864-504-7869

[email protected]

SOURCE MCA