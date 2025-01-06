Paul Ficca Appointed As HKA's Regional CEO For The Americas

Paul will oversee operations, deepen and strengthen client relationships, and drive sustainable regional growth.

Paul has testified in jury trials and bench trials in multiple court jurisdictions and at various arbitration venues, both domestically and internationally. His expert engagements have included and disputes, mergers and acquisitions disputes, enforcement actions, insurance disputes, complex fraud investigations, and other commercial contract disputes. He has worked for clients across multiple industries, including energy, transportation, manufacturing, high-tech, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, military defense, leisure, and entertainment sectors.

As Regional CEO for the Americas, Paul will oversee operations, deepen and strengthen client relationships, and drive sustainable growth across the region. His proven leadership in managing diverse teams and ensuring excellent service delivery to support clients positions him perfectly to lead HKA's Americas business into its next phase of success.

Paul succeeds Frank Giunta, who successfully led the Americas region over several decades, achieving many accomplishments and significant growth. Frank will now step into the role of Senior Advisor for the Global Construction Practice, reporting to Partner and CEO Renny Borhan. HKA thanks Frank for his outstanding contributions and leadership, which have been pivotal in strengthening relationships with clients across the region and building on the firm's position in the Americas.

Paul has been widely recognized for his expertise and leadership, including his acknowledgment as a Lexology Index Thought Leader. The leading legal research platform has selected him for seven disciplines: Arbitration, Construction, Consulting - Quantum, Delay and Technical, Consulting - Financial Advisory and Valuation, Forensic Accountants, Investigations, and Firm Management.

"I am thrilled to join HKA and lead the Americas team to drive value for our clients. I look forward to working with the many leading experts, consultants, and advisors across the region at such an exciting time," Paul Ficca said. "HKA's reputation for excellence, innovation, and delivering trusted solutions makes this an incredible opportunity to support our clients' needs."

Renny Borhan, Partner and CEO of HKA, added, "We are delighted to welcome Paul Ficca to the HKA leadership team. Paul's client-focused approach, extensive expertise, and proven ability to navigate complex challenges make him the ideal leader for our Americas region. His track record of building high-performing teams and delivering strategic growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand our service offerings and strengthen our relationships with clients across the region.

"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to Frank Giunta for his exceptional leadership and dedication to HKA over the years. Frank's contributions have been instrumental in building a strong foundation for our Americas business, and we wish him all the best as he transitions into his new role."

Prior to joining HKA, Paul was the Global Segment Leader for Forensic and Litigation Consulting at FTI Consulting.

Paul holds a BA in Business Administration (Accounting) from the University of Washington. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF). He is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants (WSCPA), Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), and Institute of Management Accountants (IMA).

