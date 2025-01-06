Microcloud Hologram Inc. Launches A New Computing Paradigm -- Digital Analog Quantum Computing (DAQC)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO ), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of a brand new computational paradigm - Digital Simulated Quantum Computing (DAQC). This paradigm cleverly combines the flexibility of digital quantum computing with the robustness of simulated quantum simulation, paving new paths for the development of quantum computing. Under this emerging paradigm, HOLO is actively exploring and has proposed an efficient digital simulated quantum algorithm specifically designed for calculating the Quantum Fourier Transform. As a subroutine widely used in various related quantum algorithms, improving the computational efficiency and accuracy of the Quantum Fourier Transform is of crucial importance to the overall development of the quantum algorithm framework.

Based on reasonable assumptions about the noise model, HOLO conducted in-depth research and discovered that as the number of quantum bits involved gradually increases, the fidelity of the Quantum Fourier Transform performed using this digital simulated quantum algorithm can be significantly improved. This achievement is attributed to HOLO's thorough exploration of algorithm development and the effective application of the digital simulated quantum computing paradigm.

During the research process, HOLO selected the homogeneous all-to-all (ATA) two-body Ising model as the foundational resource for implementing DAQC and further represented its Hamiltonian as a non-homogeneous ATA two-body Ising model. This approach established a solid theoretical framework for the efficient implementation of the algorithm.

To validate the effectiveness and superiority of the algorithm, HOLO conducted extensive numerical simulation experiments. In-depth studies were carried out on quantum devices with 3, 5, 6, and 7 qubits. During the simulation process, a reasonable noise model for interactions was carefully considered and incorporated to ensure that the experimental environment closely resembles real quantum computing scenarios. Additionally, HOLO employed both purely digital methods and the DAQC method to comprehensively test specific families of states. The test results clearly demonstrated that the fidelity between the ideal transformation and the transformation achieved by DAQC improves significantly as the number of qubits increases, outperforming the fidelity provided by purely digital implementations in terms of quality.

Although the emerging paradigm of digital simulated quantum computing itself has certain sources of noise, it successfully eliminates the errors generated by entangling two-qubit gates. This key feature enables HOLO to overcome the challenges posed by existing technologies in the noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) era and successfully implement relevant quantum algorithms. This achievement underscores that, in the current NISQ era, hybrid protocols combining digital and simulated quantum computing are highly likely to become a wise and effective approach to achieving "useful quantum supremacy" in the field of quantum computing.

HOLO will continue to explore the digital simulated quantum computing paradigm in depth, continuously optimizing related algorithms. The company is dedicated to advancing the practical application and development of quantum computing technology, contributing to the global progress of quantum computing, and laying a solid foundation for collaborating with partners from various sectors to create a brilliant future for quantum computing.

