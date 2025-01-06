Key Trends And Growth Opportunities In The Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, And Organoids Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The global laboratory animal models, 3D cultures, and organoids market is identified and explored in this report, as are all significant global companies active in the market. Markets are broken out globally and by geographic region. Additionally, all major animal models and applications are covered in detail. The current report will provide detailed exposure about this market.



This report analyzes market trends using data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2029 (forecast period 2024-2029), and regional markets. This report will highlight current and future market potential and give a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. The report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029 and the market shares of key players.

The market has been segmented into significant geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other world regions. The regional segment includes a detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China, and India.

The report's goals include:



Analyzing product types and applications.

Analyzing global market size and segmentation.

Understanding market constraints and drivers.

Providing detailed market forecasts up to 2029.

Assessing market shares, competitiveness, and industry structure. Identifying potential long-term impacts on the market.

Report Includes



45 data tables and 52 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for the laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures, and organoids within the industry

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for organoids, and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region

Coverage of the current state of the industry structure, novel technological updates and issues surrounding integration of organoids and stringent regulatory constraints, ongoing research activities, and COVID-19 impact on the overall market

Information on the current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of advantages and disadvantages of the 3D cell cultures, animal models, and organoids in the prevailing biopharmaceuticals industry

Review of selected patents and patent applications on organoids, and emerging developments in the global market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Assessment of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other market strategies

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices in the industry Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, genOway, Charles River Laboratories, and Bio-Techne.

