Key Trends And Growth Opportunities In The Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, And Organoids Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report includes company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, genOway, Charles River Laboratories, and Bio-Techne.
Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.5%.
The global laboratory animal models, 3D cultures, and organoids market is identified and explored in this report, as are all significant global companies active in the market. Markets are broken out globally and by geographic region. Additionally, all major animal models and applications are covered in detail. The current report will provide detailed exposure about this market.
This report analyzes market trends using data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2029 (forecast period 2024-2029), and regional markets. This report will highlight current and future market potential and give a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. The report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029 and the market shares of key players.
This report details market shares for the different segments, their types and applications, end users, and geography. Based on animal models, the market is segmented into gelatin and vegetarian capsules. The market is segmented based on its nutritional, pharmaceutical, and cosmeceutical applications. Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, contract manufacturing companies, and others.
The market has been segmented into significant geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other world regions. The regional segment includes a detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China, and India.
The report's goals include:
Analyzing product types and applications. Analyzing global market size and segmentation. Understanding market constraints and drivers. Providing detailed market forecasts up to 2029. Assessing market shares, competitiveness, and industry structure. Identifying potential long-term impacts on the market.
Report Includes
45 data tables and 52 additional tables An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for the laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures, and organoids within the industry Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for organoids, and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region Coverage of the current state of the industry structure, novel technological updates and issues surrounding integration of organoids and stringent regulatory constraints, ongoing research activities, and COVID-19 impact on the overall market Information on the current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of advantages and disadvantages of the 3D cell cultures, animal models, and organoids in the prevailing biopharmaceuticals industry Review of selected patents and patent applications on organoids, and emerging developments in the global market Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues Assessment of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other market strategies A discussion of ESG challenges and practices in the industry Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, genOway, Charles River Laboratories, and Bio-Techne.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 130
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $2.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing Focus on Ethical Alternatives to Animal Testing Increasing Demand for Tumor Modeling and Biobanking Fuel Market Expansion Increasing Adoption of Organoid Technology for Wider Applications Market Restraints
Strict Government Regulations Governing Cell Cultures and Stem Cells R&D Challenges in Incorporating Organoids into Existing Research Practices Market Opportunities
Applications in Drug Development, Personalized Medicine, and Transplantation
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Regulatory Scenarios United States EU U.K. Germany India
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
3D Printing Microfluidics Artificial Intelligence and Automation Patent Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Global Market for Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids, by Animal Model
Mice Rats Rabbits Hamsters Guinea Pigs Others Global Market for Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoid, by 3D Cultures
Organ-on-chip Organoids Intestine Liver Stomach Pancreas Lung Kidney Others Spheroids Global Market for Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids by Application
Developmental Biology Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine Regenerative Medicine Pathology of Infectious Disease Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing Others Global Market for Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Competitive Landscape Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids: An ESG Perspective
Sustainability in the Market ESG Perspective
Company Profiles
3D Biotek Bio-Techne Cellink Charles River Laboratories Cherry Biotech Corning Emulate Genoway Greiner Bio-One International Insphero Mattek Mimetas Pepgel Poietis Taconic Biosciences Thewell Bioscience Thermo Fisher Scientific
