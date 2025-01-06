(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CCUS Absorption - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End Use Industry, Type, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) absorption market is emerging as a critical component in the global effort to combat climate change. This focuses on capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from industrial emissions or the atmosphere and storing or utilizing it in a sustainable manner. As governments and industries worldwide strive to meet decarbonization goals and achieve net-zero emissions, CCUS, particularly absorption methods, has gained significant attention.

The market is driven by the growing urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from hard-to-abate sectors such as power generation, cement, steel, and petrochemicals, all of which are major CO2 emitters. Governments are responding with supportive policies, tax incentives, and investments, creating a favorable environment for the growth of CCUS technologies.

Key trends in the CCUS absorption market include the development of advanced solvent technologies aimed at improving the efficiency and economics of the CO2 capture process. Traditional amines, commonly used for CO2 absorption, are being replaced or enhanced by next-generation solvents like ionic liquids and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), which promise higher efficiency, greater capacity, and lower energy consumption. In addition to these technological advances, there is a growing emphasis on integrating CCUS with other climate solutions, such as renewable energy and hydrogen production, to enhance overall sustainability. Furthermore, CO2 utilization - transforming captured carbon into valuable products like synthetic fuels, chemicals, and building materials - is emerging as a new avenue for the market, adding economic incentives to the environmental benefits of CCUS.

However, the market faces several challenges that could slow its adoption. The high operational costs associated with current CO2 absorption technologies remain a major hurdle. Absorption processes, particularly those using traditional solvents, are energy-intensive and expensive to scale. In addition, the lack of sufficient infrastructure for CO2 transportation and storage poses a significant logistical challenge. To capture, transport, and store large amounts of CO2, robust infrastructure such as pipelines and suitable geological storage sites must be developed, a task that requires substantial investment and regulatory support. These barriers make it difficult for many companies, particularly in industries with low profit margins, to adopt CCUS solutions on a large scale.

Furthermore, the CCUS absorption market is poised for growth as ongoing research, development, and international collaboration drive innovation and reduce costs. The next generation of solvents and improvements in process optimization will likely make carbon capture more affordable and efficient. Additionally, direct air capture (DAC) technologies - designed to remove CO2 directly from the atmosphere - are expected to complement traditional CCUS applications, providing a scalable solution to global emissions. As the infrastructure for CO2 transport and storage expands and regulatory frameworks evolve, the market is likely to see more widespread adoption of CCUS technologies. Governments, industries, and research institutions are increasingly working together to address these challenges, paving the way for large-scale deployment and helping to meet global climate targets.

In conclusion, the CCUS absorption market plays a crucial role in mitigating the environmental impact of industrial emissions and assisting the world transition to a low-carbon economy. While there are significant challenges to overcome, the market's growth prospects are strong, driven by technological innovation, policy support, and increasing collaboration across sectors. As research continues to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of CCUS technologies, the absorption market will become an integral part of global decarbonization strategies, contributing to the fight against climate change and the achievement of net-zero emissions.

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the CCUS absorption market, identifying opportunities for market entry, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations to meet environmental standards, gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions in various industries.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: This report offers a comprehensive growth and marketing strategy designed specifically for the CCUS absorption market. It presents a targeted approach to identifying specialized market segments, establishing a competitive advantage, and implementing creative marketing initiatives aimed at optimizing market share and financial performance. By harnessing these strategic recommendations, organizations can elevate their market presence, seize emerging prospects, and efficiently propel revenue expansion.

Competitive Strategy: This report crafts a strong competitive strategy tailored to the CCUS absorption market. It evaluates market rivals, suggests methods to stand out, and offers guidance for maintaining a competitive edge. By adhering to these strategic directives, companies can position themselves effectively in the face of market competition, ensuring sustained prosperity and profitability.

Some prominent names established in this market are:



ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

BASF

Aker Solutions

JGC Holdings Honeywell International

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Research and Development Review

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8 Global CCUS Absorption Market Estimation (2023-2034), $Million

2. CCUS Absorption Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 CCUS Absorption Market (by End Use Industry)

2.3.1 Power Generation

2.3.2 Oil and Gas

2.3.3 Chemical and Petrochemical

2.3.4 Cement

2.3.5 Iron and Steel

2.3.6 Others

3. CCUS Absorption Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 CCUS Absorption Market (by Type)

3.3.1 Physical Absorption

3.3.2 Chemical Absorption

3.3.3 Others (Hybrid)

4. Region

4.1 CCUS Absorption Market (by Region)

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

