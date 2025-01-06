Center For Plain Language Releases 12Th Annual Federal Plain Language Report Card

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Agencies Graded on Clear Communication Efforts to Better Serve Citizens

- Barbara KingsleyRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Plain Language released today the 2024 Federal Plain Language Report Card , revealing that federal agencies earned an average writing grade of B- for their efforts to communicate with the public. The report highlights how clear communication impacts citizens' ability to access vital services, from healthcare to benefits, and identifies both successes and areas for improvement.The report grades federal agencies on their use of plain language and compliance with the US Plain Writing Act of 2010, identifying strengths and areas for growth. This year, the Report Card team evaluated webpages from agencies listed as High Impact Service Providers. Grades were assigned for writing quality based on judges' reviews of specific webpages, and compliance with the Plain Writing Act.Key Findings from the 2024 Report Card:Top Performers: Three agencies earned an A, demonstrating excellence in crafting clear, citizen-focused communication that helps people navigate government processes efficiently.Opportunities for Growth: While the overall average grade was a B-, some agencies earned lower grades, highlighting the need for improved training and resources to ensure citizens can easily access and understand critical information.“The 2024 Federal Report Card underscores how plain language affects lives - it's not just about writing rules, but about improving people's ability to access essential services,” said Barbara Kingsley, PhD, Chair of the Center for Plain Language .“When government agencies prioritize plain language, they build trust and ensure their communities are better served.”View the full 2024 Report Card, including judge comments and detailed findings, at .For more information, contact us at info@centerforplainlanguage.###ABOUT THE CENTER FOR PLAIN LANGUAGEThe Center for Plain Language is a North American non-profit organization that helps government agencies and businesses write clear and understandable documents. The Center hosts the annual ClearMark Awards for the best communications in plain language and produces the Federal Report Card, which evaluates how well federal agencies are complying with the Plain Writing Act of 2010. To become a member or for more information, visit us at and connect with us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

