Hyyve, Canada's Transformative Real Estate Marketplace, Adds Daniel Foch To Advisory Board

Daniel Foch Joins Hyyve Advisory Board

Hyyve, Canada's first home listing bidding platform, welcomes Daniel Foch to its Advisory Board. With 15+ years of experience, Daniel will drive growth.

- Patrick Armstrong, CEO, Hyyve Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyyve is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Foch to its Advisory Board. With over 15 years of experience in the Canadian residential industry, Daniel's extensive expertise and innovative approach are set to significantly contribute to Hyyve's strategic growth and development.

Hyyve is an innovative real estate platform that transforms the traditional home-selling process by enabling real estate agents to bid on the right to represent the seller and sell the home. Agents compete by submitting detailed proposals, which may include services such as staging, painting, marketing strategies, and their commission rates. This unique model ensures that sellers not only receive upfront compensation but also benefit from multiple competitive offers, giving them greater transparency, choice, and value when selecting an agent. Hyyve's mission is to create a more transparent and seller-friendly approach to real estate transactions.

Daniel currently serves as the Chief Real Estate Officer at Valery, a Canadian real estate brokerage that leverages technology to empower Canadians in making smarter housing decisions. Valery bridges the gap between data and people by providing real-time listings, data-driven insights, and AI-enhanced tools to facilitate informed real estate choices.

In addition to his role at Valery, Daniel is a licensed real estate broker in Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Guelph, specializing in real estate and housing. His deep understanding of market dynamics has established him as a trusted authority in Canadian real estate, with insights featured in prominent media outlets such as the Toronto Star, BNN Bloomberg, and CBC. Additionally, he is a regular contributor to Real Estate Magazine (REM), where he shares valuable industry analyses and advice.

Beyond traditional media, Daniel has cultivated a substantial online presence, engaging a wide audience through various digital platforms:

.Instagram: Daniel's Instagram account, @danielfoch, boasts over 41,900 followers, where he shares industry updates, market trends, and insights from his professional journey.

.TikTok: On TikTok, Daniel has garnered over 67,700 followers and 2.5 million likes, providing accessible real estate investing content to a diverse audience.

.Podcast: He co-hosts The Canadian Real Estate Investor, a leading podcast that delves into real estate investing, market news, and portfolio growth strategies. The podcast has achieved significant milestones, including over 1 million downloads, reflecting its impact and reach within the investment community.

"We are honored to welcome Daniel to our Advisory Board," said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. "His extensive experience, coupled with his ability to connect with a broad audience through platforms like The Canadian Real Estate Investor podcast and social media, aligns perfectly with Hyyve's mission to innovate and lead in the real estate industry."

Daniel's commitment to empowering individuals with knowledge and his forward-thinking approach make him a valuable addition to Hyyve's Advisory Board.

For more information about Daniel Foch, visit his LinkedIn profile , explore his contributions to Real Estate Magazine, follow him on Instagram, or tune into The Canadian Real Estate Investor podcast for his latest insights.

Hyyve is confident that Daniel's addition to the Advisory Board will enhance the company's vision and reinforce its leadership in the real estate industry.

About Hyyve

Hyyve is Canada's first real estate agent bidding platform, designed to empower homeowners and highlight the indispensable role of real estate agents. By facilitating upfront payments for listings, Hyyve ensures agents and homeowners benefit from a streamlined, results-driven process. Launching in Toronto, Hyyve is redefining how listings are valued and approached, creating new opportunities for agents and homeowners alike.

With Hyyve, it's not just about the listing-it's about the agents who bring it to life.

Patrick Armstrong

Hyyve Inc.

