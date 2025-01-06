Telit Cinterion ME310M1-W1 Iot Module Unlocks Global Deployment Opportunities For Next-Generation Cellular LPWA Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Featuring Sony's Altair ALT1350 chipset, the Telit Cinterion ME310M1-W1 is certified by two major U.S. MNOs, opening new possibilities for LTE-M IoT deployments Flexible embedded connectivity options, such as Telit Cinterion NExTTM global connectivity and eSIM provisioning, simplify device deployment and subscription management throughout the entire project lifecycle

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, receives approval for the ME310M1-W1 module by two major U.S. MNOs. The certifications enable IoT specialists and their customers to begin using the ME310M1-W1 immediately - not only in the United States but also worldwide - thanks to its comprehensive global band support. For more information about the ME310M1 series, visit .

With support of multiple technologies, including licensed and unlicensed spectrum, as well as future satellite connectivity in a single package, the ALT1350 enables faster development, lower power, smaller size and new use cases. A variety of capabilities make the ME310M1

ideal for smart utility meters, asset tracking, industrial sensors, precision agriculture and other IoT applications whose decade-plus service life exceeds what traditional designs can provide:



Best-in-class power consumption.

This extends the service life of battery powered IoT devices enabling smaller devices with longer battery expectations and eliminates the expense of periodically replacing batteries.



Flexible embedded connectivity options. Available with an embedded SIM (eSIM) in the module package and hardware-ready integrated SIM (iSIM) it allows for streamlined manufacturing, fast product deployments, as well as enterprise-grade security based on integrated Secure Element (iSE). Telit Cinterion's NExT global connectivity plan and remote SIM provisioning services allow for connectivity enablement and subscription management over the full project lifecycle.



Short range radio support to enable easy integration with mesh networks and seamless operation across multiple air interface technologies. This flexibility provides added deployment options, both at the time of installation and in the future.



Support for multiple location technologies, including Wi-Fi scan and GNSS.

This maximizes flexibility when choosing technologies for indoor and outdoor positioning applications such as tracking high-value medical equipment around a hospital campus.



Roadmap for compliance with 3GPP Release 15/ 16/ 17 features such as IoT data communication over non-terrestrial networks (NTN).

This provides users with future-proof flexibility to fallback to satellite technology when cellular coverage is not available.

Value added services and application hosting capabilities.

This lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) and eases design and operation over the lifecycle.

"The certification of the ME310M1-W1 module by two major US mobile network operators marks a significant advancement in the IoT landscape," said Dima Feldman, VP Product & Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel. "Our partnership with Telit Cinterion leverages the groundbreaking ALT1350 chipset to deliver a low-power, highly integrated solution that enables a new era of connected devices. With support for multiple technologies, the ME310M1-W1 empowers developers and enterprises to create innovative IoT applications that are efficient, versatile, and future-ready."

"The global approval of the ME310M1-W1 module reinforces Telit Cinterion's leading position in delivering advanced IoT technologies that meet our customers' long-term needs," said Marco Stracuzzi, VP of Product Management, Cellular IoT at Telit Cinterion. "With its ultra-efficient operation and flexible connectivity options, the ME310M1 supports a diverse range of global IoT applications, giving our customers confidence that their LPWA IoT solutions will seamlessly adapt to emerging connectivity standards, including 3GPP Release 17 NTN protocol and sub-1 GHz licensed and unlicensed spectrum."

To learn more about the ME310M1-WI module, visit the Telit Cinterion booth (North Hall

#10363)

at CES, January 7-10, in Las Vegas.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio

of

enterprise-grade wireless

communication and positioning

modules, cellular MVNO connectivity

plans and management

services, edge-cloud

software and data

orchestration, and IoT and industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers

award-winning

and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

